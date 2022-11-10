The LA Clippers have begun finding their footing a little bit in recent weeks of the NBA season. After starting the season 2-4, they won six of their last eight games. The team is beginning to find a rhythm as they are navigating minute limits and restrictions for some players as the Clippers seemingly have a different lineup each night. Tyronn Lue deserves a lot of credit for navigating this especially since one of the players that they are still waiting on is former NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard.

