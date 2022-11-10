Read full article on original website
Darius Garland Held NBA’s Top Scoring Game For 90 Minutes
Sunday was a very high-scoring day around the NBA. There were a lot of big offensive showings by teams around the league and some very impressive offensive performances as well. One of the most impressive was by Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland is rounding back into shape after...
This Pacers-Suns Trade Features Deandre Ayton
The Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns should feel good about where they’re at early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Each team is achieving likely around their expectations, but is there a trade involving both franchises that would be beneficial?. By all appearances, Deandre Ayton didn’t feel valued by the...
This Mavericks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Have you ever felt that you were capable of more? Say you’re stuck in a dead-end job. You’re confident that you could handle more responsibility. You simply need the opportunity. Some NBA players feel that way too. They may have a solid role on a team, but they...
This Hornets-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
Talent is the first prerequisite for winning games in the NBA. If you don’t have an immensely talented team, you simply can’t expect to win much. With that said, fit matters too. A poorly constructed roster will also struggle to win, no matter how much talent it has. The best teams have elite talent that plays well together.
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Share Epic Moments In Duel
Sunday’s NBA matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers was expected to be a marquee one when the schedule was released. There is a ton of star power and the teams were both hoping to contend this season, but things have not gone according to plan thus far.
This Lakers-Suns Trade Features Anthony Davis
Some say insanity is defined as trying to do the same thing over and over and expecting different results. By that logic, some NBA teams are insane. Granted, roster turnover has its own drawbacks. If you’re a good team, you may bank on internal growth to improve. With that said, if you’re falling short of your ultimate goals, you may need to make some changes.
This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Tim Hardaway Jr.
No man is an island. No NBA player is, either. Even the league’s brightest stars can’t shine alone Yes, having an elite player is a key ingredient in building a championship team. It’s not the only one. They need a quality supporting cast that compliments their skillset.
Lakers Not Sold On Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Trade?
For months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been connected to the Indiana Pacers in trade rumors. They were one of the first teams listed as a potential suitor for Russell Westbrook early on in the offseason and throughout the NBA offseason the teams exchanged different frameworks and trade proposals. Nothing...
This Nets-Sixers Trade Features Kevin Durant
We can all be prisoners of the moment. Even NBA teams. Of course, we know that circumstances change. it’s just not always easy to keep that in mind. Sometimes, it feels like whatever is happening at the moment is all that matters. For some NBA teams, it is. If...
Jazz Player Bizarre Takes Shot At Joel Embiid
The Utah Jazz are the biggest surprise in the NBA thus far this season, as they looked like a team gearing up for the 2023 NBA Draft during the offseason but have come out of the gates hot. Alas, they did drop their last game on Sunday afternoon against the...
Major Update On Kawhi Leonard’s Potential Clippers Return
The LA Clippers have begun finding their footing a little bit in recent weeks of the NBA season. After starting the season 2-4, they won six of their last eight games. The team is beginning to find a rhythm as they are navigating minute limits and restrictions for some players as the Clippers seemingly have a different lineup each night. Tyronn Lue deserves a lot of credit for navigating this especially since one of the players that they are still waiting on is former NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard.
This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Kyrie Irving
In the NBA, there is always a balance between the team and the individual. Of course, we all love team-first basketball. How can you not? A motion-based offense that finds the ball constantly moving is beautiful to watch. At the same time, singular individual talents can take over games on...
Joel Embiid’s 59 Points Against Jazz Is Reminder Of His Greatness
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already had to navigate some time without their superstars, James Harden and Joel Embiid, who has missed games with injury and illness. Harden will still be sidelined for a little while longer, but Embiid has since returned with a vengeance.
This Kings-Lakers Trade Features Trey Lyles
Sometimes, an event is widely anticipated. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. Some NBA events are the same way. If you’re too young to remember Y2K, god bless you. This writer is not. For context, the world was supposed to start ending on January 1, 2000. Allegedly, the world’s computers would not be able to compute the change. Twenty-one years later, we’re ok.
