West Virginia State

Report: West Virginia DHHR needs ‘bold organizational change’

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A review of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources echoed Gov. Jim Justice’s choice to veto a split of the department, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.

After Justice vetoed HB 4020, which would have divided the state DHHR into two agencies, he ordered a complete review of the department, which was conducted by the McChrystal Group LLC.

Estimated 200 acres on fire at West Virginia national park

The groups’ findings after working in the DHHR for the past few months agreed that splitting the department would not have been a successful use of resources for West Virginia. Instead, the group put together a list of recommendations based on insights from their research, which includes:

  • Developing a department-wide action plan
  • Establishing an Executive Leadership Team, with leaders who serve across different bureaus and offices
  • Investing more in leadership and development
  • Creating an operating rhythm for each department-wide objective
  • Prioritizing administrative process improvements

Overall, the recommendation boiled down to one statement: “The state must invest time and money to execute the change.”

In fiscal year 2023, the DHHR will have an estimated budget of $7.5 billion through federal and state funding. Because of the funding and time that would be required to split and reorganize the DHHR, the report said that a split would have had a negative impact on the DHHR’s performance and would disrupt the services that it provides to West Virginians.

“I sincerely thank the McChrystal Group for their work on this report, and for their expertise in analyzing this important agency,” said Gov. Justice. “I have the utmost faith in the great West Virginians who are employed by DHHR to rally together as a team and make the necessary changes to be a better organization for our state.”

No exact action plans for change within the DHHR were mentioned in the release from Gov. Justice. You can read the full report from the McChrystal Group below.

DHHR Report Download

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

