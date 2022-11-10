Sheriff: ‘Sizeable’ amount of narcotics seized, 2 arrested in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search warrant executed by several Florence County investigators early Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of a Florence man and woman, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they searched a home on North Schofield Street near Florence where a sizeable amount of illegal narcotics was seized.

Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, and Heather Antoniette Echols, 36, were both arrested at the scene on multiple drug charges, including trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and trafficking meth, FCSO said.

The FCSO SWAT Team, the Florence Police Department, and FCSO Narcotics Investigators assisted with the search, according to FCSO.

McCrea is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center, booking records show. Echols was released from the detention center at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday.

