ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Sheriff: ‘Sizeable’ amount of narcotics seized, 2 arrested in Florence County

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaLGC_0j6VIo7q00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search warrant executed by several Florence County investigators early Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of a Florence man and woman, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

2 charged in connection with 36 car break-ins, 22 guns stolen across Florence County

Deputies said they searched a home on North Schofield Street near Florence where a sizeable amount of illegal narcotics was seized.

Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, and Heather Antoniette Echols, 36, were both arrested at the scene on multiple drug charges, including trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and trafficking meth, FCSO said.

The FCSO SWAT Team, the Florence Police Department, and FCSO Narcotics Investigators assisted with the search, according to FCSO.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

McCrea is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center, booking records show. Echols was released from the detention center at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 7

wonderer
4d ago

She should have taken some of the money from sold drugs and had something done to that mop!

Reply(1)
11
Related
WBTW News13

Woman charged after allegedly shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after she allegedly shot at a victim Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to an affidavit obtained by News13. Regeria Martinese Grice, 23, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Authorities investigate deadly house fire near Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Sunday morning near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on East Old Camden Road, the sheriff’s office said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. Count […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating deadly Darlington County house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Sunday on East Old Camden Road, located in the Hartsville area. No other details were immediately available. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
WBTW News13

U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in deadly Socastee-area shooting booked into jail

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted in connection with a deadly Socastee-area shooting was booked into jail Thursday. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, was wanted in connection with a shooting Sept. 22 on Bay Road in the Socastee area. Johnson is charged with murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property and […]
SOCASTEE, SC
WBTW News13

Vehicle crashes into utility lines near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into utility lines early Sunday morning on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 2:38 a.m. in the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The Horry County Police Department is assisting the South […]
CONWAY, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy