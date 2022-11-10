Read full article on original website
Columbia man sentenced to up to 7 years in prison after DUI conviction
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Columbia man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of his fifth DUI in less than 10 years. Dung Van Dang, 49, of the first block of Circle Drive, was sentenced to 16 months to seven years in prison. He must also pay $3,600 in fines.
Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner
Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
abc27.com
Lancaster Target employee arrested for stealing $1,800+ in electronics
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
abc27.com
Harrisburg stabbing leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were stabbed in Harrisburg around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Harrisburg City officials. City officials say a 53-year-old man died on Sunday around 4 a.m. and two other men injured in the stabbing will recover. One man remained in the hospital Monday morning with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
local21news.com
7-Eleven robber holds up clerk at knife point in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently looking for a man who held up a 7-Eleven cashier at knife point and fled with an unknown amount of money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Nov. 7, around 3:21 a.m., at the 7-Eleven on 4811 Derry St.
local21news.com
SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
abc27.com
Cow on the loose in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
Suspect in Reading homicide may be hiding in Lebanon County: Police
A man wanted by Reading police on a murder charge may be with staying with family in Lebanon County, police said. Jabar Hill, 24, also known as Jabar Marquis, and 24-year-old Marc Lockman shot a person at 5:22 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading, police said. Lockman was arrested but Hill remains at large.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
iheart.com
Loose Cow Back Safe with Its Herd
(York, PA) -- York Police say a stray cow that had gotten loose is now back at home. The black and white heifer had been seen at an intersection in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township Sunday. Officials didn't elaborate on how the cow came to be loose in the residential neighborhood.
WGAL
Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
fox29.com
Officials: 18-year-old Reading male shot and killed near Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An 18-year-old Reading man was shot and killed in Kutztown, Berks County, officials said. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., in the Berks County town, according to authorities. Police were called to the 400 block of Baldy Road. Officers arrived to the address...
Murder suspect could be staying with family in central Pa.: police
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man last weekend in Berks County could be staying with family in Lebanon, authorities said Friday. Reading police have been searching for 24-year-old Jabar M. Hill since Nov. 5, when police said Hill was involved in the killing of 38-year-old Jefferson Etienne, of Pottstown.
local21news.com
Targeted shooting of a 16-year-old in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a shooting where a 16-year-old was injured on the 100 block of E. North St. last night at around 11:38 p.m. Carlisle Police officials say that the juvenile was transported to the hospital for serious injuries, which are still being treated at this time.
local21news.com
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
abc27.com
SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
York County police warn of loose cow in East Manchester Twp.
A cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township, according to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police Department. Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for the errant bovine, last spotted at the intersection of Olde Hickory Road and Apple Tree Lane.
Swatara Township police investigating seven-man robbery of Harrisburg business
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. According to police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg at 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that...
WGAL
Fire in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
abc27.com
York County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Sheriff’s Office made a post to their official Facebook page warning residents of a phone scam where the caller will pose as a current deputy and request money. According to the Facebook post, the callers are fraudulently using the names...
FOX 43
