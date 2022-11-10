ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

PennLive.com

Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner

Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Target employee arrested for stealing $1,800+ in electronics

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg stabbing leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were stabbed in Harrisburg around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Harrisburg City officials. City officials say a 53-year-old man died on Sunday around 4 a.m. and two other men injured in the stabbing will recover. One man remained in the hospital Monday morning with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

7-Eleven robber holds up clerk at knife point in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently looking for a man who held up a 7-Eleven cashier at knife point and fled with an unknown amount of money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Nov. 7, around 3:21 a.m., at the 7-Eleven on 4811 Derry St.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cow on the loose in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Loose Cow Back Safe with Its Herd

(York, PA) -- York Police say a stray cow that had gotten loose is now back at home. The black and white heifer had been seen at an intersection in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township Sunday. Officials didn't elaborate on how the cow came to be loose in the residential neighborhood.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Targeted shooting of a 16-year-old in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a shooting where a 16-year-old was injured on the 100 block of E. North St. last night at around 11:38 p.m. Carlisle Police officials say that the juvenile was transported to the hospital for serious injuries, which are still being treated at this time.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster County around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the first block of Woodside Drive in Colerain Township. No injuries are reported at this time. The cause of the fire is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Sheriff’s Office made a post to their official Facebook page warning residents of a phone scam where the caller will pose as a current deputy and request money. According to the Facebook post, the callers are fraudulently using the names...
YORK COUNTY, PA
