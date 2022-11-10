Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
ER doctor from Massachusetts making 5th trip to Ukraine to help on front lines
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts doctor who has brought thousands of pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine and helped those on the front lines with his medical expertise will be making another trip to the war-torn country. Dr. Frank Duggan, an emergency room physician, will be traveling to Ukraine...
KCCI.com
The property rights battle is well underway as carbon capture companies plan to criss-cross Iowa
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Kathy Stockdale's kitchen may as well be mission control in a plan to keep two carbon capture pipelines from running through her Hardin County century farm. "Our house is right here," she says as she points at a corkboard dotted with tacks marking homes and...
KCCI.com
Another snow chance looms next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following today's iron gray skies, the cloud cover should slowly erode across Iowa tonight. The chilly northwest breeze will also die down as well, but temperatures will slip down into the upper 10s/low 20s Sunday morning. A few peeks of blue sky look more likely during tomorrow, before clouds spread back in later in the day. The patchy clearing comes from a high pressure ridge that travels from the Plains across Iowa Sunday. As soon as that high pressure departs to the east, a pair of weather systems follows Monday.
KCCI.com
Driver receives 25-year sentence for deadly Iowa crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Quntonio Herron, the Iowa man who spent months on the run after adeadly crash, will serve up to 25 years behind bars. Last week, Herron pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
KCCI.com
Accumulating snow headed to central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. You can view road conditions at the Iowa DOT's website here. Clouds will continue to stream in through the afternoon. The snow across Northern Iowa should wrap up this afternoon before our second storm system moves in overnight. Light snow will begin in the overnight hours and continue through the majority of the day Tuesday. 1-3” is expected across the metro through Tuesday night. There could be a heavier snow band that develops and could put down isolated higher totals, but where that band sets up remains to be seen. Snow should wrap up tomorrow evening, and some leftover light snow showers/flurries will be around for the first part of Wednesday. Little to no accumulation should be expected with the leftover showers. Beyond the snow it gets colder for the end of the week, with highs in the 20s Thursday – Saturday.
KCCI.com
Explainer: How to be prepared for winter weather hazards
DES MOINES, Iowa — Winter can be a fun and enjoyable time of year with the snow and cold temperatures, but there are also dangers that exist if you are not careful. One of the hazards central Iowa has seen in the past is called a "snow squall." These snow squalls are sudden bursts of intense snow and winds that can lead to whiteouts and very dangerous driving conditions. Unlike blizzards, snow squalls are shorter in duration (less than two hours), but it only takes a short amount of time for conditions to get out of hand.
KCCI.com
Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday before light snow arrives this week
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: We've seen some partial clearing overnight, but most of the Central part of the state remains sopped in low clouds this morning. This may prevent temperatures from dropping as much over the next few hours, but many of us will still end up in the upper teens to low 20s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies as a band of mid-high level clouds quickly spreads in from the west. This will allow temperatures to only reach the low to mid 30s areawide. Overnight, anticipate overcast skies as moisture and some warm air aloft transport northward.
Comments / 0