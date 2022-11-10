DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. You can view road conditions at the Iowa DOT's website here. Clouds will continue to stream in through the afternoon. The snow across Northern Iowa should wrap up this afternoon before our second storm system moves in overnight. Light snow will begin in the overnight hours and continue through the majority of the day Tuesday. 1-3” is expected across the metro through Tuesday night. There could be a heavier snow band that develops and could put down isolated higher totals, but where that band sets up remains to be seen. Snow should wrap up tomorrow evening, and some leftover light snow showers/flurries will be around for the first part of Wednesday. Little to no accumulation should be expected with the leftover showers. Beyond the snow it gets colder for the end of the week, with highs in the 20s Thursday – Saturday.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO