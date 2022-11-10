Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A passion for teaching
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teachers are worth their weight in gold, especially the ones who love what they do like Ameesha Butler. She’s the Columbia County teacher of the year and she talks one on one with Richard Rogers about her passion for teaching.
WRDW-TV
Knife confiscated from Grovetown Middle School student
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after an earlier threat at Grovetown Middle School, the campus had another problem Monday. Parents were told that “school administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus.”. One further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in...
WRDW-TV
Walk in Aiken brings awareness to suicide prevention
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC, almost 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020 and more than 12 million seriously thought about it. The Out of the Darkness...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood. The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and...
Giving Your Best kicks off annual Toy Drive
WJBF – The Giving Your Best Toy Drive has officially begun. The Toy Drive benefits the Bridge Ministry of the CSRA. The public is being asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys. WJBF Television Park is the only public drop off location for this drive, which is located at 1336 Augusta West Parkway.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Petticoat Junction in Aiken, there is a house with almost 20 people always sitting on the porch watching the traffic go by. These aren’t real people... they’re porch people. “It’s very enjoyable sitting out here rocking, and just waving with a nice...
WRDW-TV
Cancer Support Services preps for annual Light for the Fight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer Support Services, formally known as The Lydia Project, strives to make life easier for those battling cancer, providing financial and emotional support to anyone starting treatment or needing healing. The nonprofit’s annual Lights for the Fight campaign kicks off in December. Luminaries will line the...
wgac.com
6 Places To Find Santa In And Around Aiken And Augusta
Have the kids been naughty or nice? With Christmas less that a month away, Santa is going to be in and around Aiken and Augusta over the next several weeks. The CSRA Kids website is not only a great place to find family fun events year round, but especially during the holidays.
A local nonprofit host benefit concert to give back to children across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “We’re excited to have so many people support us and hopefully raise a bunch of money we can give back to CSRA” said Kevin Kisner, Kisner Foundation. A fun night out with good music and food, and it’s all to help children in the CSRA , in the areas of Education, […]
WRDW-TV
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
wfxg.com
Veterans find community in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta canceled its annual Veterans Day celebration due to the threat of severe weather, but a special group of veterans in North Augusta still managed to observe this special day together. While many Americans observe Veterans Day as a time to honor...
wfxg.com
SRP Park hosts Beans & Brews Cookoff
NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Today at SRP Park, an all-new event "Beans & Brews Chili Cook-off" was introduced to the community. It's a revamp of the previous "World Series Chili Cook-off" that happened in 2017 at Lake Olmstead. Fifteen teams participated in the cook-off, each of them bringing out...
WRDW-TV
Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Veterans at Brandon Wilde are getting a loving welcome for their service. Meet Everett or ‘Ev’ Greenwood. He signed up for the Army when he was 22 years old....
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor holds pro-Warnock rally ahead of Walker visit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eyes are on Georgia’s runoff for the U.S. Senate. Herschel Walker was in town Monday morning, rallying for support ahead of the election on Dec. 6. Walker was not the only one campaigning. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis also held a rally showing his support for...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
WRDW-TV
Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday. After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted. However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under...
WRDW-TV
‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 13 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 13. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
How homeless vets are getting help in Augusta, elsewhere
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteers in Augusta and across the U.S. are working to help veterans who defended Americans and their freedoms but have no home to call their own. Toward that end, the Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a Homeless Veteran...
Huge collegiate sporting event comes to Columbia County
EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- This week the NJCAA Division One Women’s Soccer National Championship is in town. The Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting twelve teams from across the country. Thousands of people are here as part of these twelve teams as well as those who are coming to cheer them on. Coaches from […]
