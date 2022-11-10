NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Anna Rose Vitelli is still hoping that one day, she can hear her son's voice again."I wait every day for my phone to ring," she said.But last month, her family received a call that tore them up with grief: Anthony Vitelli, 47, was killed October 7 in the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments on Arch Street.Anna Rose Vitelli was out to eat with her sister when her sister's phone rang."It was my brother. He said, 'what's going on?' and she said, 'what are you talking about?'"Vitelli's brother said: "Well, something is going on. Anthony's...

