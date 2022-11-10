Read full article on original website
Related
phillyyimby.com
Foundations Underway at The Royale at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that foundation work is underway at The Royale, a four-story, 77-unit development at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by M Architects and developed by Stamm Development Group, the building will span 70,996 square feet and will feature underground parking and a green roof. Permits list Tester Construction Group as the contractor and a construction cost of $14 million.
frankfordgazette.com
Supermarket Development Project
Come hear from the Frankford CDC and the design team about the upcoming project by Frankford Transportation Center. This will be an opportunity for the community to provide input and feedback about what you’d like to see!. Thursday, November 17 | 6PM. Second Baptist Church. 1801 Meadow Street.
mainlinetoday.com
16 Places for Thanksgiving Takeout Around the Main Line
Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? You can pick up turkey and all the sides from these Main Line area restaurants. Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Want to skip out on the hours in the kitchen and ensure you don’t miss a second of the football games? Takeout from these eateries throughout the Philadelphia suburbs is the way to go this Thanksgiving.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA
Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
phillyvoice.com
International flags on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to be replaced
The flags that line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be replaced because they have become worn and tattered, Philadelphia officials said Thursday. The flags were added to the Parkway in 1976 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration. There are now 109 flags representing 108 countries and Puerto Rico adorning the parkway from Love Park to Eakins Oval.
Philly Art Commission grants final approval for part of Cobbs Creek golf course project
The renovation of the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia cleared a hurdle Wednesday. The city’s Art Commission gave final approval to designs for a driving range and education center — after questioning or pushing back on the plans at other points this year. “I’m confident...
etxview.com
Church of the Week: New Thankful Baptist Church
At 11 a.m. sharp you can hear the sound of the organ swell up and down the street. The snare, the high-hat and bass drum are brought to life, the people find their places. It’s the beginning of Sunday service at New Thankful Baptist Church. “The doors of New...
Wall Street Journal: Housing Plan Puts Nuns and Neumann Students Together
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Neumann University needed housing for its students. The university’s founding order, the Catholic Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, were living in the Our Lady of Angels Motherhouse Convent which had way more space than they needed.
Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.
5 Chester County Restaurants That Welcome You to Dine Out on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is all about family and spending time with your loved ones, but this can sometimes be a challenge for those cooking who spend most of their day laboring in the kitchen, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. However, if you would rather spend more relaxing time with your...
A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
6abc
The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
$5K reward available for info on shooter who gunned down man in Norristown
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Anna Rose Vitelli is still hoping that one day, she can hear her son's voice again."I wait every day for my phone to ring," she said.But last month, her family received a call that tore them up with grief: Anthony Vitelli, 47, was killed October 7 in the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments on Arch Street.Anna Rose Vitelli was out to eat with her sister when her sister's phone rang."It was my brother. He said, 'what's going on?' and she said, 'what are you talking about?'"Vitelli's brother said: "Well, something is going on. Anthony's...
Norristown Times Herald
Montgomery County to offer resources for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
NORRISTOWN — Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is being observed in Montgomery County, and officials are encouraging area residents to do their part to learn and help. The nationwide initiative, which takes place from Nov. 14-20, has an origin story that initially began in the Philadelphia region at Villanova University, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door
Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
Why No One Wants This $65,000 House in Southern New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
Comments / 0