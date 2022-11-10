ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillyyimby.com

Foundations Underway at The Royale at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that foundation work is underway at The Royale, a four-story, 77-unit development at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by M Architects and developed by Stamm Development Group, the building will span 70,996 square feet and will feature underground parking and a green roof. Permits list Tester Construction Group as the contractor and a construction cost of $14 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
frankfordgazette.com

Supermarket Development Project

Come hear from the Frankford CDC and the design team about the upcoming project by Frankford Transportation Center. This will be an opportunity for the community to provide input and feedback about what you’d like to see!. Thursday, November 17 | 6PM. Second Baptist Church. 1801 Meadow Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

16 Places for Thanksgiving Takeout Around the Main Line

Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? You can pick up turkey and all the sides from these Main Line area restaurants. Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Want to skip out on the hours in the kitchen and ensure you don’t miss a second of the football games? Takeout from these eateries throughout the Philadelphia suburbs is the way to go this Thanksgiving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA

Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

International flags on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to be replaced

The flags that line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be replaced because they have become worn and tattered, Philadelphia officials said Thursday. The flags were added to the Parkway in 1976 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration. There are now 109 flags representing 108 countries and Puerto Rico adorning the parkway from Love Park to Eakins Oval.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
etxview.com

Church of the Week: New Thankful Baptist Church

At 11 a.m. sharp you can hear the sound of the organ swell up and down the street. The snare, the high-hat and bass drum are brought to life, the people find their places. It’s the beginning of Sunday service at New Thankful Baptist Church. “The doors of New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$5K reward available for info on shooter who gunned down man in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Anna Rose Vitelli is still hoping that one day, she can hear her son's voice again."I wait every day for my phone to ring," she said.But last month, her family received a call that tore them up with grief: Anthony Vitelli, 47, was killed October 7 in the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments on Arch Street.Anna Rose Vitelli was out to eat with her sister when her sister's phone rang."It was my brother. He said, 'what's going on?' and she said, 'what are you talking about?'"Vitelli's brother said: "Well, something is going on. Anthony's...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County to offer resources for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

NORRISTOWN — Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is being observed in Montgomery County, and officials are encouraging area residents to do their part to learn and help. The nationwide initiative, which takes place from Nov. 14-20, has an origin story that initially began in the Philadelphia region at Villanova University, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door

Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

