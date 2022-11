On Oct. 7, the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis hosted its Hope After Dark gala at PALM Health in Ladue. The annual fundraiser ensures those impacted by cancer don’t have to endure it alone; the organization’s mission is to help individuals through support groups and educational workshops. This year’s gala saw guests walking the red carpet and checking out an array of auction items. They also enjoyed champagne and risotto, as well as entertainment from the Reunion Jazz Band. The 2022 award honoree recipient was Warren L. Baxter, the executive chairman of Ameren Corporation.

