Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp
Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
Researchers discover unique peptides with anti-cancer potential
A new paper published in Nature Communications presents research on unique peptides with anti-cancer potential. The research was led by Professor Ashraf Brik and post-doctoral fellows Dr. Ganga B. Vamisetti and Dr. Abbishek Saha from the Schulich Faculty of Chemistry at the Technion—Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, along with Professor Nabieh Ayoub from the Technion's Faculty of Biology and Professor Hiroaki Suga from the University of Tokyo.
Planning on asking for a high salary in a job interview? Think again
A new study conducted by Dr. Yossi Maaravi, dean of Reichman University's Adelson School of Entrepreneurship, and developmental psychologist Sandra Segal, former director of Dr. Maaravi's research lab, examined the psychological and financial consequences of high (but not extreme) demands in salary negotiations. Aside from the theoretical interest, this study...
GMO skeptics still distrust big agriculture's climate pitch
As a changing climate intensifies extreme weather, agricultural multinationals are hyping the ability of genetically modified crops to boost yields when facing drought, heat or even heavy rainfall. But skeptics of engineered foods, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), still aren't buying it. "I don't see why we should evolve our...
New experiment measures decay time for exotic nuclei
A new study led by the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has measured how long it takes for several kinds of exotic nuclei to decay. The paper, published today in Physical Review Letters, marks the first experimental result from the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), a DOE Office of Science user facility operated by Michigan State University.
How metal-munching microbes help the rare, toxic element tellurium circulate in the environment
New technologies often mean elements start moving through the environment in new ways. Take lead plumbing: it helped provide access to fresh water for the masses, but left a toxic legacy that remains to this day. As we transition away from fossil fuels, we are turning to technologies reliant on rare elements that had few uses in the past. One of these is tellurium, an element found in an increasing number of solar panels. How do we anticipate the potential pitfalls of a dramatic increase in the flux of tellurium through the biosphere? And how do we secure safe and...
COP27: Net Zero guidelines aim to drive higher standards and counter 'greenwashing' accusations
To counter accusations of greenwashing and vague sustainability targets, a clear set of guidelines, has today been published at COP27, establishing standards for the pathway to net zero, by the International Standards Organization. Coming in response to the United Nations' call for comprehensive standards for policymakers, business and individuals, the...
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was "elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and...
International research team cracks chemical code on how iodine helps form clouds
An international team led by CU Boulder researchers has cracked the chemical code driving the formation of iodine particles in the atmosphere, revealing how the element contributes to increased cloud cover and depletes molecules in the Earth's protective ozone layer. The research, conducted at the world's largest particle physics laboratory,...
Researchers examine impact of law school admissions reform on diversity
As part of an effort to address racial inequities in the legal field, law schools in the United States are increasingly accepting the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) in place of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) as part of their admissions requirements. According to College of Education researchers, however, GRE-accepting admissions alone are insufficient for expanding access to law school for racially minoritized students.
Understanding the growth modes of single-walled carbon nanotubes on catalysts
Insights into the catalyst structure-function relationship of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) can provide an outlook to their growth mechanisms. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Feng Yang and a research team in molecular science, chemistry, materials genome engineering and physics in China used an in-situ aberration-corrected environmental transmission electron microscope (ETEM) to reveal the effects of the state and structure of catalysts.
Recent searches for light fermionic dark matter by the PandaX-4T collaboration
Teams of astrophysicists worldwide are trying to observe different possible types of dark matter (DM), hypothetical matter in the universe that does not emit, absorb or reflect light and would thus be very difficult to detect. Fermionic DM, however, which would be made of fermions, has so far been primarily explored theoretically.
Native top-down mass spectrometry reveals role of glycans in protein oligomers
Many proteins contain patterns of sugar molecules (glycans) and are made of several aggregated subunits. This glycosylation and oligomerization has a decisive influence on protein function and must be considered in biopharmaceutical development. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a British team has introduced an approach based on native top-down mass...
New review examines the structural diversity of the endoplasmic reticulum
A new review in Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Biology from the Lippincott-Schwartz Lab at HHMI's Janelia Research Campus examines the diverse endoplasmic reticulum structures that have been described by light and electron microscopy. The ER is a continuous, highly dynamic membrane compartment crucial for numerous basic cellular functions. It...
Researchers explore statistical properties of early type stars derived from LAMOST DR8
Researchers led by Ph.D. candidate Guo Yanjun from Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have explored the dependency of the intrinsic binary fraction on derived stellar effective temperature, metallicity and projected rotational velocity. The study was published in Astronomy & Astrophysics on Nov. 4. It was based...
