NJ.com

Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55

The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Pinstripe Alley

The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history

When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Outfielder Released On Monday

A former Major League Baseball outfielder has officially been released on Monday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a big free agency contract, but it never worked out like they hoped it would. Now, several years later, the Cubs are officially cutting ties with the former All-Star...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Report: Cubs contact agents of star free-agent shortstops

It appears the Chicago Cubs are set on making a big splash this offseason. The Cubs have already been in contact with the agents of shortstops Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Chicago currently has Nico Hoerner penciled as the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

A couple of important Cubs (and MLB) roster deadlines come up this week

As you know if you’ve followed along with my 2022-23 MLB offseason calendar, two important roster deadlines are approaching. On Tuesday, November 15 (tomorrow!) teams must add eligible minor leaguers to their 40-man rosters or risk losing them in the Rule 5 Draft. College players drafted no later than 2019 and high school players drafted no later than 2018 are Rule 5 Draft eligible this year, as well as players signed internationally no later than 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros prioritizing Anthony Rizzo in first base search

The defending World Series champions head into the offseason without many holes on the roster, but first base is a notable exception. The Astros got just a .235/.285/.371 showing from the bat-first position this past season, and they’ve seen both Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini hit the open market.
HOUSTON, TX
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Unfolding

Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
PHILADELPHIA, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Athletics Outright Daulton Jefferies

The Athletics announced Monday that right-hander Daulton Jefferies has been outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. That indicates that Jefferies, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September and thoracic outlet surgery in June, had already been passed through waivers unclaimed. Jefferies, 27, was the No. 37 overall draft pick out of...
OAKLAND, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals looking to add starting pitcher and corner outfielder in offseason

As a team that finished 55-107 in 2022 and faces an uncertain ownership picture, the Nationals are not expected to be shopping for the big-ticket free agents this winter, but general manager Mike Rizzo has said he will remain active in looking to upgrade the roster. Per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, Rizzo specifically mentioned the rotation, as well as first, third and the corner outfield spots as positions he could look to add in.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Analyzing Boston’s first base situation

Following an unexpected 2021 run that nearly culminated in a World Series berth, the Red Sox found themselves watching this year’s playoffs at home after finishing at the bottom of the AL East. One key area of criticism for the team was their production at first base. With four...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

