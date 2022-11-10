Kevin Stefanski is the only person at fault for the Cleveland Browns’ abysmal start. The Cleveland Browns are quickly seeing their season fade away into obscurity. The Browns very clearly are not good on defense, we know this. Blame coaches all you want, but at the end of the day, the team is just not that talented, at least defensively. We are aware that this issue exists beyond just the coaching, this is a team that is poorly built defensively.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO