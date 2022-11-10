Zootopia+ brings us back to the mammal metropolis in new Disney+ series

If you loved Disney's Oscar-winning feature film 'Zootopia,' then you're in for a treat because we're going back.

Zootopia+ , the six episode short-form series, debuted November 9 on Disney+.

The cast said that six years later, they're thrilled to return for more adventure, fun and untold stories.

"It's like going back to the old neighborhood and being with great friends," said Bonnie Hunt, the voice of Bonnie Hopps. "We share a sense of humor. It's a joy be back in the role."

Don Lake is back as the voice of her on-screen husband Stu Hopps.

"The fact that they said we were getting an action episode made it even more thrilling to us because we never get to do that kind of stuff." Lake said. "It was tremendous fun."

Zootopia+ is directed by Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy, who both worked on the film.

Correy pitched the series idea to Disney.

"I remember during the movie thinking, 'I want to go to Little Rodentia. I want to hang out at the DMV a little longer. I want to see what The Godfather does on the side,'" Correy said. "I want to see these origin stories. It just seemed ripe as a Disney+ project."

Trinidad said a lot of the crew worked on the original film.

"It was a joy to work on this and revisit these characters in this world," Trinidad said. "It was like a homecoming."

Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps also show up time to time throughout this series.