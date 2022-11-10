Read full article on original website
UPDATE: CHILDREN FOUND – 3 Children Kidnapped by Family Member, Deputies Say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Update 10:30 AM, the York County Sheriff’s Office says the children have been safely located in Rock Hill. Working on more details. The York County Sheriff’s Office says 3 children were kidnapped around 10 AM Sunday, November 13th from a family member who did not have permission to take the children anywhere.
Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say a man is dead after an early morning homicide. According to police, officers responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue around 12:07 AM, November 14th for gunshots being fired. When officers arrived, officials say...
CN2 Newscast – Children Safe after Kidnapping, How to get in the Door as an Apprentice, Sports & More!
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An update tonight on several children kidnapped and found safe here in Rock Hill. Plus, during Hunger & Homelessness Awareness week we catch up with one organization at the forefront. We also get an update from York County on the issue of trees being illegally removed around Lake Wylie. And our sports department updates us on Winthrop and high school sports! All that and more, click above!
Tega Cay Veterans Salute Local Heroes
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Veterans in Tega Cay, along with area leaders, friends and family, gathered at the Glennon Center to say thank you on Veterans Day. The intimate event included the Veterans introducing themselves and sharing their rank.
