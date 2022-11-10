Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Cedar Catholic advances to state football finals
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Arens intercepted a Battle Creek pass with 1:52 left in the game, preserving a 6-0 win Friday night and sending the Trojans to the Nebraska Class C2 state finals. Cedar Catholic will play rival Norfolk Catholic in the title game...
Wayne State gets berth in NCAA Division II football playoffs
WAYNE, Neb. --- For the second time in school history, the Wayne State College football team has been awarded an NCAA Division II playoff berth. The NCAA selected Wildcats as the #6 seed in Super Region 4 after winning a share of the NSIC regular season title and finishing with a 9-2 record. Wayne State will travel to Mankato to face #3 seed Minnesota State on Saturday. Kickoff time will be announced later.
Inaugural season of girls wrestling starts, 50 SSCSD girls participating
SIOUX CITY – High school girls all over the state are making wrestling history. The inaugural season of sanctioned girls wrestling in Iowa started this month and the first competition in the state is on Monday. The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union in January made girls wrestling the...
Wayne State wins conference title, awaits invitation to NCAA Division II playoffs
WAYNE, Neb. -- Limiting Minnesota State University Moorhead to just 193 yards of total offense, Wayne State claimed a 10-7 victory Saturday, giving the Wildcats a share of the NSIC overall conference title for the first time in school history,. Wayne State, which improved to 9-2, will now await word...
Sioux City Musketeers beat Des Moines in shootout
SIOUX CITY -- Ryan Conmy scored a pair of goals, Ben Doran scored the lone goal in the shootout and Axel Mangbo saved all three attempts by the Des Moines Buccaneers as the Sioux City Musketeers came away with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. The Musketeers opened the scoring at...
Lawton, Iowa writer picks up two literary awards
LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel and a religious work of nonfiction by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young were recently awarded Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Radio. "Grace Abounding," a sequel to Young's novel "The Daze of Grace" (a previous Firebird Book Award winner), won in the Christian fiction category. "Fear and Other Names of the Enemy" won in the religious/nonfiction category.
Violate the Game Laws: True angling sportsmen are indignant at the wholesale slaughter of fish in the Sioux River, Crystal Lake, McCook Lake, and Brown’s Lake. Seine fishing, which is illegal in most of Iowa, has been prominent and killing most of the fish in the rivers, yet little action is being taken to stop these measures. The nets used in this kind of fishing is also not only interfering with the fish, but also with boats traveling the waters. Bringing in more fish will do no good if the seines are not removed, as the fish will still be captured and slaughtered. More action must be done to clamp down on the illegal measures.
Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline
Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Elks club on 1001 Tri View Ave in Sioux City. Mrs. Cline was born Nov. 20, 1922, at Carlock S.D. She married Clarence Cline on Nov. 20, 1942, at O'Neil, Neb. He passed away Nov. 11, 1999.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Mr. Goodfellow: Security National Bank
ABOUT THE DONOR: Chartered in 1884, Security National Bank is the largest and most established locally-owned bank in Sioux City. The bank’s employees stand for excellent service and care about doing what’s right, because they believe “Everything Matters” — from someone’s everyday habits, to their goals and dreams, to the legacy they build and pass along. SNB is a full-service financial institution, here to help with every step.
2022 Tour of Homes showcases 5 Whispering Creek homes
SIOUX CITY — After featuring rooms at The Warrior Hotel and downtown flats, the Holiday Tour of Homes returns to single-family houses in 2022. The annual fundraiser, which benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, runs from Thursday through Saturday. Five professionally decorated homes in Whispering Creek will be showcased on the tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $470,750
Join the rapidly growing Community of Serenity Point, in southern Sergeant Bluff, with the purchase of this custom designed home built by Revival Custom Building and Design. This spacious 1,883 square foot Farmhouse Ranch features main floor living with an open concept floor plan (kitchen, dining and living rooms), main floor laundry with half-bath and drop-zone. There is a spacious primary bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There are two guest rooms and a full bathroom. The basement is ready to finish complete with egress windows. The oversized two stall garage has plenty of room for storage and toys. The exterior features a spacious brick or stone accents and hardboard siding. The new owner will work with the builder to choose paint colors, floor coverings, and select various upgrades. Quartz counter-tops are standard. Buyer is eligible to apply for 10-year tax abatement. Revival Building and Design includes a one-year home builders’ warranty with the property...
MINI: It is apparent to me
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rule of law instead of the rule of Trump. --Frank Gruber, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and...
Sioux City gets ready for Downtown for the Holidays
SIOUX CITY -- The best seat in downtown Sioux City may be on a bench that is in the shape of two polar bears. At least this is the opinion of Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote. "The polar bear bench is located right in front of Downtown for the...
REVIEW: Musicians packed onto stage create stirring Mahler's Resurrection
Nearly every inch of the Orpheum Theatre stage was filled with musicians Saturday night. When that wasn’t enough, the horns and trumpets moved into the balcony. Others performed backstage and, if we’d checked, probably a few more were on Pierce Street. A massive undertaking, Gustav Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony...
Libraries offer Siouxlanders all kinds of culture, for cheap
In 2022, the materials and resources public libraries have to offer the members of their local communities are seemingly inexhaustible. Yes, there are still endless aisles of books on every conceivable subject but also shelves of music, movies, entire collections of TV shows and audiobooks. Plop down at a computer and click around for long enough to find library-supported streaming platforms that further expand what can be consumed.
