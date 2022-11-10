Violate the Game Laws: True angling sportsmen are indignant at the wholesale slaughter of fish in the Sioux River, Crystal Lake, McCook Lake, and Brown’s Lake. Seine fishing, which is illegal in most of Iowa, has been prominent and killing most of the fish in the rivers, yet little action is being taken to stop these measures. The nets used in this kind of fishing is also not only interfering with the fish, but also with boats traveling the waters. Bringing in more fish will do no good if the seines are not removed, as the fish will still be captured and slaughtered. More action must be done to clamp down on the illegal measures.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO