Sioux City Journal

League MVP Parson plans to come back for more

Madi Parson plans to return for a second senior season on the Coe College volleyball team, hoping to build on what transpired this fall in the first. Parson was named as the most valuable player in the American Rivers Conference after helping lead the Kohawks to an unbeaten conference record and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III postseason tournament.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

The final four: Thoughts on the Hawkeyes, Aggies

IOWA CITY -- Four thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 112-71 victory over North Carolina A&T:. Friday's game against an athletic North Carolina A&T followed a script similar to the Hawkeyes' season-opening win over Bethune-Cookman. In both, there has been a solid flow to an Iowa offense which has taken...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate

IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

The fifth quarter: Resilient Hawkeyes keep pushing forward

IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday:. Resilient bunch, this Iowa football team. From 3-4 and coping with a 54-10 loss at Ohio State to winning three straight games and playing their way back into the Big Ten West Division title hunt, the Hawkeyes bought into the notion that they were competing in a marathon and not a sprint and have kept on working.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

DeJean makes the most of his moment

IOWA CITY — Cooper DeJean feared he missed the moment. He shouldn’t have fretted. DeJean stepped in front of a Graham Mertz pass and returned it 32 yards for a second-quarter touchdown Saturday in Iowa’s 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium. “It was man coverage and...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes outslug Badgers, tied for first for West

IOWA CITY — The only number that added up Saturday for the Iowa football team was the one that mattered most. The Hawkeyes add another win to their record. Iowa moved into a share of first place in a crowded Big Ten West Division race with a hard-fought 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Musketeers beat Des Moines in shootout

SIOUX CITY -- Ryan Conmy scored a pair of goals, Ben Doran scored the lone goal in the shootout and Axel Mangbo saved all three attempts by the Des Moines Buccaneers as the Sioux City Musketeers came away with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. The Musketeers opened the scoring at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
FOX 2

Cold coming after strong Midwestern storms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WHO 13

Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call

DES MOINES, Iowa — The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News. Axne, Iowa’s lone House Democrat, has represented the district covering Des Moines as […]
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident

A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Monticello on Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 38 and 195th Street. ISP said a deer walked onto the highway and was hit by the motorcycle...
MONTICELLO, IA

