Sioux City Journal
League MVP Parson plans to come back for more
Madi Parson plans to return for a second senior season on the Coe College volleyball team, hoping to build on what transpired this fall in the first. Parson was named as the most valuable player in the American Rivers Conference after helping lead the Kohawks to an unbeaten conference record and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III postseason tournament.
Sioux City Journal
The final four: Thoughts on the Hawkeyes, Aggies
IOWA CITY -- Four thoughts following the Iowa basketball team's 112-71 victory over North Carolina A&T:. Friday's game against an athletic North Carolina A&T followed a script similar to the Hawkeyes' season-opening win over Bethune-Cookman. In both, there has been a solid flow to an Iowa offense which has taken...
Sioux City Journal
At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
Sioux City Journal
The fifth quarter: Resilient Hawkeyes keep pushing forward
IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday:. Resilient bunch, this Iowa football team. From 3-4 and coping with a 54-10 loss at Ohio State to winning three straight games and playing their way back into the Big Ten West Division title hunt, the Hawkeyes bought into the notion that they were competing in a marathon and not a sprint and have kept on working.
Sioux City Journal
DeJean makes the most of his moment
IOWA CITY — Cooper DeJean feared he missed the moment. He shouldn’t have fretted. DeJean stepped in front of a Graham Mertz pass and returned it 32 yards for a second-quarter touchdown Saturday in Iowa’s 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium. “It was man coverage and...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes outslug Badgers, tied for first for West
IOWA CITY — The only number that added up Saturday for the Iowa football team was the one that mattered most. The Hawkeyes add another win to their record. Iowa moved into a share of first place in a crowded Big Ten West Division race with a hard-fought 24-10 victory over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers beat Des Moines in shootout
SIOUX CITY -- Ryan Conmy scored a pair of goals, Ben Doran scored the lone goal in the shootout and Axel Mangbo saved all three attempts by the Des Moines Buccaneers as the Sioux City Musketeers came away with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. The Musketeers opened the scoring at...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Cold coming after strong Midwestern storms
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
DES MOINES, Iowa — The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News. Axne, Iowa’s lone House Democrat, has represented the district covering Des Moines as […]
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie
There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times. As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must...
UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found
UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident
A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
KCRG.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Monticello on Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 38 and 195th Street. ISP said a deer walked onto the highway and was hit by the motorcycle...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Trafficked teen from Iowa who escaped from women’s center back in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa sex-trafficking victim, who escaped from a women’s center after serving time for killing a man she said raped her, is back in custody, authorities said. Pieper Delaney Lewis, 18, of Des Moines, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail at...
