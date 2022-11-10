Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Palace Clothing Company Building' constructed in 1924 was a large specialty clothing store for men and boysCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Snow is on the way Monday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cold today with light snow showers possible between 6 pm and 8 pm. High 42. Areas of light snow likely overnight through 7 am Tuesday with lingering, light snow showers possible through 9 am. Plan on slippery road conditions during Tuesday morning’s drive and bus stop. Snowfall amounts of a coating up to 2’’ are likely, though some spots could receive just a bit more. Mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. High 36. Remaining mostly cloudy and cold the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s through Friday. More sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.
KMBC.com
Light to moderate snow to continue into early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The show is coming down and it will take some time for it to move through. Expect light to moderate snow now through 5 a.m. Light snow and flurries will continue through about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
KMBC.com
First snow of the season has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City's first snow of the season arrived Monday night. Light snow will become steady and is expected to last into Tuesday morning. The snow will push out of the KMBC 9 viewing area by noon Tuesday. RADAR | CLOSINGS | GET THE APP.
KMBC.com
A few degrees warmer for your Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the upper teens. With partly cloudy skies, Sunday's high temperature will top out at about 40 degrees. On Monday, we'll have overcast skies. Highs will be near 41. Light rain is possible late in the evening, which could change over to light snow heading into Tuesday.
KMBC.com
KC hardware stores see rush for winter supplies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rush was on for winter items before the first snowfall of the season. Jeff Taylor was one of many to beat the ice melt rush on Monday morning. "Pretty important because our driveway is real slick and steep," Taylor said. Westlake Ace Hardware said...
kshb.com
Wintry mix possible tonight, dry and cold Friday
Temperatures well below average for the next week or two. Tonight: Skies clear by morning and temperatures turn bitter cold. Wind chills in the teens by morning. Wind: N 15-35 mph. Low: 27°. Friday: Lots of sunshine but staying very cold and windy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 37°. Saturday:...
KMBC.com
Showers and storms expected Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showers and storms are expected Thursday in Kansas City. Conditions are partly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures only cooling into the mid-60s. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are likely midday Thursday into the evening. Temperatures will fall from near 70 into the low 50s through the...
KMBC.com
Need grows at Shelter KC as temperatures drop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures dip dangerously low, the homeless community is among the most vulnerable. Shelter KC, a rescue mission aimed at serving the homeless community, is seeing more people who need help. “You already have people who are already in crisis. Add the cold and that's...
Kansas City expands extreme weather plan as temperatures drop
Kansas City's council expands the community's extreme weather plan that helps shelter the houseless when the temperatures drop below freezing.
TIME LAPSE: Strong front moves through Kansas City
A strong front barreled through the Kansas City area around lunch time Thursday. In the short term, the front brought rain showers.
KMBC.com
Blast from the past at KC Starlight summer 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars, two big musical acts have announced performances at Kansas City's Starlight Theater next summer: Chicago and Foreigner. Chicago is set to visit the Fountain City on May 26, 2023. Foreigner is set to play on July 18, 2023. Chicago has stated that...
One dead in Kansas City, Kansas overnight shooting
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one dead near Kansas Avenue.
KMBC.com
Kansas City families in need get help for Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two hundred families received a Thanksgiving meal on Monday. Harvesters, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Redemptorist Social Services Center all teamed up to give the meals to families needing extra help. "This place puts a smile on your face, as I told them," said Daphne...
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
Firefighter dies in crash on rural highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
KMBC.com
Kansas City to adopt Omaha's violence prevention model
Kansas City is adopting a violence prevention and intervention model from the city of Omaha called Omaha 360. It wasn't long ago that everywhere Willie Barney looked, he saw evidence of gun violence, poverty, and lack of hope. His city of Omaha, Nebraska was broken. "And it just got to...
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Comments / 0