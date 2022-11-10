ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Snow is on the way Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cold today with light snow showers possible between 6 pm and 8 pm. High 42. Areas of light snow likely overnight through 7 am Tuesday with lingering, light snow showers possible through 9 am. Plan on slippery road conditions during Tuesday morning’s drive and bus stop. Snowfall amounts of a coating up to 2’’ are likely, though some spots could receive just a bit more. Mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. High 36. Remaining mostly cloudy and cold the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s through Friday. More sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

First snow of the season has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City's first snow of the season arrived Monday night. Light snow will become steady and is expected to last into Tuesday morning. The snow will push out of the KMBC 9 viewing area by noon Tuesday. RADAR | CLOSINGS | GET THE APP.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A few degrees warmer for your Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back into the upper teens. With partly cloudy skies, Sunday's high temperature will top out at about 40 degrees. On Monday, we'll have overcast skies. Highs will be near 41. Light rain is possible late in the evening, which could change over to light snow heading into Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC hardware stores see rush for winter supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rush was on for winter items before the first snowfall of the season. Jeff Taylor was one of many to beat the ice melt rush on Monday morning. "Pretty important because our driveway is real slick and steep," Taylor said. Westlake Ace Hardware said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Wintry mix possible tonight, dry and cold Friday

Temperatures well below average for the next week or two. Tonight: Skies clear by morning and temperatures turn bitter cold. Wind chills in the teens by morning. Wind: N 15-35 mph. Low: 27°. Friday: Lots of sunshine but staying very cold and windy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 37°. Saturday:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Showers and storms expected Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showers and storms are expected Thursday in Kansas City. Conditions are partly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures only cooling into the mid-60s. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are likely midday Thursday into the evening. Temperatures will fall from near 70 into the low 50s through the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Need grows at Shelter KC as temperatures drop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures dip dangerously low, the homeless community is among the most vulnerable. Shelter KC, a rescue mission aimed at serving the homeless community, is seeing more people who need help. “You already have people who are already in crisis. Add the cold and that's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Blast from the past at KC Starlight summer 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars, two big musical acts have announced performances at Kansas City's Starlight Theater next summer: Chicago and Foreigner. Chicago is set to visit the Fountain City on May 26, 2023. Foreigner is set to play on July 18, 2023. Chicago has stated that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City families in need get help for Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two hundred families received a Thanksgiving meal on Monday. Harvesters, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Redemptorist Social Services Center all teamed up to give the meals to families needing extra help. "This place puts a smile on your face, as I told them," said Daphne...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City to adopt Omaha's violence prevention model

Kansas City is adopting a violence prevention and intervention model from the city of Omaha called Omaha 360. It wasn't long ago that everywhere Willie Barney looked, he saw evidence of gun violence, poverty, and lack of hope. His city of Omaha, Nebraska was broken. "And it just got to...
OMAHA, NE

