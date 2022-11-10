ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goffrugbyreport.com

Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten

In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52

A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision

Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer departs FOX Big Noon Kickoff early after suffering illness

Urban Meyer was with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew during the network’s pregame coverage of Ohio State-Indiana. However, the former Florida and Ohio State head coach wasn’t at the desk with Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, and Matt Leinart during halftime of the game between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers. Per Stone, Meyer was feeling “under the weather”, leading to his absence.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash

Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. University of Virginia confirms identities of three …. University of Virginia confirms identities of three football players killed in shooting. CPD releases body camera footage from shootout. CPD...
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gas price hike in Columbus short lived

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a significant spike in gas prices last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 11 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.76. Prices at the pump remain 9.7 cents lower per gallon from one month ago, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year

Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy