WTVQ
Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region
Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
wymt.com
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
lanereport.com
Keeneland purchases historic Manchester Farm
Keeneland announced the purchase of historic Manchester Farm, whose rolling hills and iconic barn with distinctive blue-and-white cupolas has provided a stunning backdrop for countless photographs. Located on the northern boundary of Keeneland Race Course, Manchester Farm is one of the most recognizable farms in Kentucky. Originally named Manchester Springs...
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
fox56news.com
UK's Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call
University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made to Boyd Hall, the same dorm where a now-former UK student is accused of attacking a desk clerk while using racial slurs. UK’s Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call. University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made...
First woman's statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. — History was made in Frankfort on Thursday as the first permanent monument of a woman was unveiled in the Kentucky State Capitol. Nettie Depp was an educator and teacher advocate in the early 1900s. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women had the right to vote.
Industry representatives to discuss ideas to alleviate Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians
The impact on farmers and our food system created by the shortage of large animal veterinarians in Kentucky and throughout the country will be the primary focus of an industry stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “This shortage is impacting the farmer and could impact...
spectrumnews1.com
Police involved tragedy leads to family and community asking for answers
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an incident involving Desman LaDuke, the young black man who tragically lost his life in a situation involving Nicholasville police at the end of October. People in the city and surrounding areas are now asking the police for accountability. Snow,...
WKYT 27
‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, the community came together to demonstrate in honor of Desman LaDuke, who lost his life in the incident. Saturday’s rally provided the Nicholasville community with a space not just to celebrate Desman LaDuke’s life, but also to...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
WKYT 27
Ky. native missing in action during Vietnam War honored in home county
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On this date, 55 years ago, air force pilot Colonel Kelly Cook was reported missing in action during the Vietnam War. The Jessamine County native is just now being honored for his service to his country, in Kentucky. Colonel Kelly Cook served in World War...
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
kysu.edu
Kentucky State University names Dr. Daarel Burnette as Acting Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kentucky State University has named Dr. Daarel E. Burnette as acting vice president for Finance and Administration/Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Burnette succeeds Dr. Gerald Shields, interim vice president for Finance and Administration/CFO, as his contract expires. Interim President Ronald A. Johnson extends his gratitude to Shields for his service...
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
lakercountry.com
One election complaint in Russell County reported to Attorney General’s office
During each election, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office sets up an election violation hotline to report potential violations. Of around 300 reports across the state, only one was in Russell County. The complaints are reported using broad categories and do not include specific details of the allegations. The lone...
