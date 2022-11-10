ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

WTVQ

Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region

Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
lanereport.com

Keeneland purchases historic Manchester Farm

Keeneland announced the purchase of historic Manchester Farm, whose rolling hills and iconic barn with distinctive blue-and-white cupolas has provided a stunning backdrop for countless photographs. Located on the northern boundary of Keeneland Race Course, Manchester Farm is one of the most recognizable farms in Kentucky. Originally named Manchester Springs...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

UK's Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call

University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made to Boyd Hall, the same dorm where a now-former UK student is accused of attacking a desk clerk while using racial slurs. UK’s Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call. University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

First woman's statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — History was made in Frankfort on Thursday as the first permanent monument of a woman was unveiled in the Kentucky State Capitol. Nettie Depp was an educator and teacher advocate in the early 1900s. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women had the right to vote.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Police involved tragedy leads to family and community asking for answers

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an incident involving Desman LaDuke, the young black man who tragically lost his life in a situation involving Nicholasville police at the end of October. People in the city and surrounding areas are now asking the police for accountability. Snow,...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
kysu.edu

Kentucky State University names Dr. Daarel Burnette as Acting Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kentucky State University has named Dr. Daarel E. Burnette as acting vice president for Finance and Administration/Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Burnette succeeds Dr. Gerald Shields, interim vice president for Finance and Administration/CFO, as his contract expires. Interim President Ronald A. Johnson extends his gratitude to Shields for his service...
FRANKFORT, KY

