Click10.com
2 men injured in accidental shooting at Doral restaurant
DORAL, Fla. – Two men were injured Sunday night in an accidental shooting at a restaurant and gourmet market in Doral. According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the NAHUÉN Gourmet Market at 10375 NW 41st St. Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said two men were having dinner...
NBC Miami
Family Pleads for Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in SW Miami-Dade
The family of a man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month is pleading for help to find the driver involved. Sean Wood Jr., 35 was struck by a pickup truck as he crossed the street near Southwest 280th Street and 142nd Court just before midnight on Nov. 6, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
Click10.com
Broward judge rebukes suspect’s mom after she tries to ‘blame the victims’ of fatal crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday was an incredibly emotional day for Carlos Hunter, Sr., as he appeared in Broward County court Monday to testify against the man police say is responsible for the loss of his 11-year-old son and both of his legs. Hunter and his son Carlos, Jr....
WSVN-TV
Apartment fire breaks out in Hollywood; 2 hospitalized
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital. The blaze started on Monday morning in an apartment complex off North 16th Avenue and Taft Street. The fire started in the kitchen of one apartment. Hollywood Fire Rescue put out the flames within minutes.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist critical after crashing into car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after he collided with a car in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Southwest 19th Avenue and 22nd Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in...
Click10.com
Police: Argument over PlayStation account escalates to shooting in Wynwood
MIAMI – An argument over a PlayStation account led to a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday, according to police. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Javon Knight, known by the street name “Jit,” shot his neighbor in the 500 block of Northwest 33rd Street just before 5 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to smoky high-rise in Miami; no injuries reported
MIAMI (WSVN) - A smoky situation happened overnight at a South Florida high-rise. Firefighters responded to the scene at 524 NW First St. where residents were seen being evacuated from the building. At this point, it remains unclear whether there was any smoke or fire at all, but there were...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a Tri-Rail train struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland Park. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the CSX tracks in the area of Powerline Road and Prospect Road, near Commercial Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Monday. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies...
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish mobile home blaze in Hialeah Gardens; no reported injuries
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home in Hialeah Gardens went up in flames. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road, at around 5:40 a.m., Saturday. When crews arrived, officials said, they found the trailer engulfed in...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Tow truck driver shoots driver following traffic dispute in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon. According to police, around 2:30 p.m., outside of Ultimate Auto Werks at Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street, a male tow truck driver got into a dispute with a male driver.
WSVN-TV
Small plane crashes in Everglades in NW Miami-Dade; pilot and passenger OK
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a small, familiar airplane crashed in the Everglades in Northwest Miami-Dade with two people on board. The aircraft bears a striking resemblance to a plane that was flown from Cuba to South Florida last month. “This is the craziest end to...
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate flipped box truck on I-95
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what caused a box truck to overturn on Interstate 95. The incident happened just before 6 a.m., near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Friday. 7SkyForce captured video of the truck that flipped. Southbound lanes were closed for the investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol said...
Click10.com
Police: Fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy accidental, no charges expected
IVES ESTATES, Fla. – A Miami-Dade correctional officer’s 11-year-old son died after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s Ives Estates neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the boy was shot in the chest while he was home with his four siblings, aged...
Click10.com
Teen shot with a bb gun in Hollywood, search now on for shooter
Hollywood, FLA – A mother speaking with Local 10 News after her 19-year-old daughter was shot in the leg with a bb gun. She says it happened at Holland Park in Hollywood on Veterans Day around 1:30 p.m. The incident left her and her family so shaken to the...
Click10.com
Miami teen, baby return home safely after being reported missing
MIAMI – Miami police say a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing, along with her 5-month-old son, returned home safely Friday morning after being reported missing. According to authorities, Yailin Denni Vargas and her son were reported missing by Vargas’ mother earlier in the morning after they were last seen in the Brickell area where they live.
