Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Victims of Dallas airshow crash honored

Six people were killed when two planes collided in the air during a Dallas airshow. Those who were killed were all pilots or crew members. They were all volunteers, including some retired pilots, veterans, and a former Keller City Council member.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

How the Adaptive Training Foundation helps North Texas veterans

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Friday is Veterans Day, a special time to honor and celebrate those who have served our country, but it's a year-round mission for one North Texas organization. The Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) helps restore hope to injured heroes through exercise and community.  At ATF's Carrollton gym, there's no excuse good enough to get you out of every rep and set. "Life isn't over because of what happened to you," said SFC Randy Nantz, who is retired from the U.S. Army. "It's not." It's a place to prove life goes on even after an explosion that makes your world stop. "Luckily for...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer fired for lying about work at security job

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after lying about how much work he was putting in at an off-duty security job. Officer Eddie Tellez submitted an invoice for the job claiming he worked almost five hours. Security camera footage showed Tellez only spending approximately...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

People’s Missionary Baptist Church 100-year anniversary

The 100-year church anniversary is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at People’s Missionary Baptist Church 3119 Pine St. Organizers invite the community to attend the celebration. The People’s Baptist Church was organized in 1922 in the home of Sister Alice Coleman with a small number of saints. These...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Preventative Health Clinic Opens in Dallas

When illness and disease are caught and diagnosed early, people can avoid or mitigate long-term issues that may require ongoing treatment and reduce longevity and quality of life. To that end, Fountain Life, a preventive and longevity health company, has opened its first clinic in Dallas. Fountain Life’s mission is...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus

Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco ISD to consider student bathroom, library book and rezoning policies

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco school board will discuss some controversial topics including student bathrooms, library books and rezoning at its meeting Monday night. It will be a busy night for the trustees as they discuss several proposed policies. They are considering requiring students to use bathrooms that align with...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

What is Dallas Executive Airport?

DALLAS — Residents gathered at Dallas Executive Airport Saturday afternoon for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Air Show where two planes collided into each other in mid-air. Dallas Executive Airport acts a reliever airport for Dallas Love Field, meaning they provide additional space when Love Field is...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance

A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Whistleblower claims Fort Worth ISD 'exploited' students to earn state bonus funding

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth high school teacher is accusing his school district of exploiting students to meet new state education standards tied to bonus funding.Tuesday night, Bart Scott, an engineering teacher at Young Men's Leadership Academy, took his concerns to the school board after he said the district dismissed his formal grievance without due process.  "This district is trying to silence me," Scott told board member in the public meeting.The engineer teacher concerns involve the district's use of the OSHA 30 certification course – a 30-hour online workplace safety course.In formal complaints filed with the school district,...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX

