CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Friday is Veterans Day, a special time to honor and celebrate those who have served our country, but it's a year-round mission for one North Texas organization. The Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) helps restore hope to injured heroes through exercise and community. At ATF's Carrollton gym, there's no excuse good enough to get you out of every rep and set. "Life isn't over because of what happened to you," said SFC Randy Nantz, who is retired from the U.S. Army. "It's not." It's a place to prove life goes on even after an explosion that makes your world stop. "Luckily for...

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO