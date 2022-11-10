Read full article on original website
Still digging out from the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard last week left Bismarck Public Works and city residents trying to keep up with massive amounts of snow. While emergency routes and main arterial roads have been cleared, some residential areas are still trying to dig out. Some Bismarck residents are blowing hot air...
Bismarck kayaker braves cold, hits the river over the weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not even a foot of snow and temperatures in the teens could keep one Bismarck man off the river. Nyk Edinger spent about 90 minutes on the Missouri River Sunday afternoon. He said it was the perfect way to relax after shoveling snow. Edinger said the...
BFD ask people to adopt a hydrant this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the all the snow that has fallen from the blizzard this week, digging out your driveway isn’t the only thing the city is asking you to do. Keeping fire hydrants clear is also important. The Bismarck Fire Department is asking for people to adopt...
City of Bismarck Snow Removal Operations move into Residential Areas
The City of Bismarck snow removal operations have moved into residentials areas. Due to the large amount of snowfall and accompanied drifting, progress is slow. Crews have had to pull extra resources into some areas of town due to the large amount of snow. The City of Bismarck snow removal crews will continue to work 24/7 until all streets have been plowed.
Plows clear out after the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the storm many are looking to get out and move around, but many streets remain covered in snow. That’s where Bismarck Public Works Street Department comes in. Plow crews have gone over the emergency routes and are now moving on to the main arteries...
Bismarck Parks and Rec works on opening up winter activities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow piling up, many Bismarck residents look forward to their favorite winter outdoor activities. Bismarck Parks and Rec is helping people get back outside by clearing out the snow. Staff are currently clearing out the miles of trails in town and preparing for...
How snowboarding helped save ski slopes: Huff Hills reminisces on experiencing the change
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Huff Hills has been in operation for 30 years and has seen many changes and ups and downs during that time. When Huff Hills opened in 1993 it was mostly for skiers, but soon, the owners noticed the sport’s popularity going downhill. Thankfully, in the late 1990s, snowboarding became very popular and brought in new fresh faces and business.
Over 40 locals were fed and sheltered by Ministry on the Margins
Ministry on the Margins was able to open its food pantry during the blizzard Thursday, also distributing coats and gloves.
Neighbors use snowblowers to clear street in north Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. - Neighbors on one north Bismarck street took matters into their own hands Friday afternoon and together, they used their snowblowers to open up their street. They say at least 15 neighbors on east Edmonton plowed about two blocks to Washington street. It took them about 45 minutes to get a path cleared. It’s not a perfectly plowed street, but they say, it will do until city crews get to it. City snow removal crews are working as fast as they can to get streets opened. They’ve got about 1,500 streets to plow.
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snowplows are out doing everything they can, but there are others who have given their time to help people clear their driveways a bit faster. The Blizzard Boys with UltraSolutions Inc. have been working hard since the snowstorm started. They started with helping their neighbors, and the business has grown to about 100 calls a day from people in need of help with snow removal. People aren’t the only ones in need. The Blizzard Boys rescued a litter of discarded puppies from the cold.
Dykshoorn Park to be lit up for holidays
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With the recent snow, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Soon, it’ll look it on Main Street in Mandan as well. Dykshoorn Park will be lit up with larger-than life, interactive displays starting November 25th. The display will be activated from 5-10 pm every night through January 7th.
Mother Nature’s Masterpiece In ND
What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
The Big One Christmas craft fair comes to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Big One event has ended, but there’s still craft fair fun to be had in North Dakota with Bismarck’s own Big One this weekend. Although the biggest and most famous example of the Big One takes place in Minot, in the fair’s history, it’s branched out into other locations […]
More snow on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state. Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Comedian Bert Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow Thursday in Bismarck. They were on their way to Fargo for a show at Scheels Arena, which was canceled due to the storm. Bert documented his time stuck in the snow on TikTok. Yea, we’re...
A quiet season for giving? More bell ringers wanted as needs in North Dakota communities grow
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Salvation Army is “Here to Help” this holiday season, but the iconic bells that ring out during the Red Kettle Campaign may be quieter than normal. Deborah DeLaVergne sorts toys at the Salvation Army in Bismarck Monday. Amid inflation, holiday spending pressures, and...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Another Store Open For Business In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
It seems like it's every other day that we hear about another new business opening in the Kirkwood Mall. This is no exception to that. See's Candies is now open for business. Let's be honest, figuring out what to bring to Thanksgiving dinner, or what to get for friends and family for Christmas can be challenging. You know what pretty much everyone loves? Candy.
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all weathered the storm in different ways. The blizzard for one Bismarck woman certainly wasn’t lonely. Since Wednesday night, Sara Huft’s given up the comforts of home. “I stayed here the last two nights. I brought my camping cot. I have it...
Huff Hills projected to open earliest ever for their 30-year anniversary
HUFF, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorm has been causing a lot of delays for many businesses and events, but for Huff Hills, the storm, which brought 17-24 inches of fresh snow, was a welcome surprise. There is still a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into preparing for opening...
