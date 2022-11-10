Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market In 10 Years
Datadog just raised its 2022 revenue guidance for the third quarter in a row. In many respects, Pinterest is bucking the slowdown that other social media companies are experiencing. Arista Networks just delivered a jaw-dropping quarterly result, yet it has only captured a fraction of its $35 billion opportunity.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout.
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years.
Motley Fool
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Ally Financial. Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel...
Motley Fool
Why Miniso Group Stock Skyrocketed Today
The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.
Motley Fool
The Meta Layoffs Aren't Good for Employees, but They Might Be Good for the Company
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason...
Motley Fool
Why Altus Power Stock Is Tumbling Today
The company also took longer than expected to close an acquisition, causing it to see to deliver results at the low end of its guidance range this year. Despite those near-term headwinds, the clean power company has lots of growth ahead.
Motley Fool
Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming
Rising interest rates have put tremendous pressure on the operation of mortgage REITs. Narrowing margins puts Annaly Capital's 16.4% dividend yield in the danger zone. Decreasing book values and a solid year of net losses put AGNC Investment Corp at risk for a dividend cut.
Motley Fool
Is My Money Safe in the Bank in a Recession?
Hopefully, this will put your mind at ease. Banks take several steps to secure their customers' money. But a bank account isn't always the best place to keep your cash. If you have money to save for the long term, you may be better off investing it. For many of...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking.
Motley Fool
2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare's management recently issued strong medium-term financial guidance. Datadog's capacity for innovation should keep the company in growth mode for years to come. Currently, all price targets set by Wall Street analysts imply no downside for Cloudflare and Datadog shareholders.
Motley Fool
Is There Such a Thing as Having Too Much Money in Your Checking Account?
You need money in a checking account so you can pay bills as they come due. Since checking accounts often pay minimal or no interest, it doesn't pay to keep a lot of extra cash in one. Better places to keep extra money instead include savings accounts, CDs, and investment...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November
Despite slowing growth, Amazon remains one of the best companies in the world and is well positioned for long-term performance. Activision Blizzard trades at an attractive discount to the price Microsoft is on track to pay to acquire it. Berkshire Hathaway's diversified portfolio and cash reserves are a winning combination...
Motley Fool
Is Bumble Stock Worth Investing In?
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jim...
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Rose as Much as 8.4% Today
Silvergate's stock fell by 34% last week due to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. On Monday, Silvergate explained that its exposure to FTX's issues is small. Monday's 3% recovery doesn't erase a 34% drop, and Silvergate's stock is still exceptionally cheap.
Motley Fool
4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Stay Away From
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends The Kraft Heinz Company and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be...
Motley Fool
If You Think a Recession Is Coming, Put Your Money Here
Some investments are better than others in a recession. One of the safest places to put your money during a recession is in bonds. Dividend-paying stocks offer a steady stream of income that can help offset other losses during recessions. Diversifying your portfolio can protect your portfolio against shifting market...
