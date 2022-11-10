ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later

New: Sussex and Warren counties are both under the Winter Weather Advisory for a slushy inch of snow and slick road conditions. Next: The cold rain, plus a little wet snow and frozen precipitation, will impact New Jersey later today. North of Route 80 is the best bet for some frozen precipitation.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
6 former Fairfield officials appear in court after hazardous waste dumping allegations

Six former Fairfield officials were in court Monday, accused of dumping hazardous waste at sites all over town. The hazardous material were first detected back in 2016. A seventh defendant pleaded guilty last week. Judge Kevin Russo said while none of the defendants were likely to reoffend, the charges against...

