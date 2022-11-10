Read full article on original website
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
New: Sussex and Warren counties are both under the Winter Weather Advisory for a slushy inch of snow and slick road conditions. Next: The cold rain, plus a little wet snow and frozen precipitation, will impact New Jersey later today. North of Route 80 is the best bet for some frozen precipitation.
STORM WATCH: Cold today with a wintry mix expected during evening commute; turning colder this week
Connecticut could begin to see precipitation from a wintry mix around today around the time of the evening commute home.
Bundle-up alert to begin the week with chilly temps, wintry mix expected in parts of NJ
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says forget last week's near-record high temperatures and grab your mittens because things are taking a plunge starting Monday.
High prices for home heating oil could mean an expensive winter for Long Islanders
The cost of home heating oil on Long Island has more than doubled from 2021.
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
Orange carjacking, with infant inside vehicle, the latest amid record wave of stolen cars in state
Police are still looking for the suspect who stole a Hyundai Elantra Monday from in front of a preschool.
Mount Vernon police take another gun off streets
The post reads "While most of us were sleeping last night, Detective Jones and Officers Price, Mustafa, Cartwright and Betty were helping to keep Mount Vernon safe by getting yet another gun off our streets."
Police: 8-month-old left inside stolen car found unharmed in Orange
Police in Essex County are searching for the person who stole a car that had an 8-month-old baby inside. The incident happened on Monday afternoon outside of a preschool on Scotland Road in Orange. It’s one of the busiest streets in the city. Police found the Hyundai Elantra and...
Westchester Crime Stoppers offers $7,500 reward to help find suspect in June 2021 murder
Mount Vernon police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect who killed a young man last year.
Charges filed against staff sergeant in death of NJ native, Marine recruit Dalton Beals
Pfc. Beals, a Pennsville native, died from hyperthermia and heat-related injuries during a 54-hour endurance program called "the Crucible."
6 former Fairfield officials appear in court after hazardous waste dumping allegations
Six former Fairfield officials were in court Monday, accused of dumping hazardous waste at sites all over town. The hazardous material were first detected back in 2016. A seventh defendant pleaded guilty last week. Judge Kevin Russo said while none of the defendants were likely to reoffend, the charges against...
New York Giants, Stop & Shop team up to hand out turkeys to families
Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and inflation might make your thanksgiving dinners a little more expensive this year. To help, a Bronx Stop & Shop teamed up with the New York Giants to give free turkeys to families in need. Residents lined up today ready to pick up...
