Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry expands across Cape Fear
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, also known as “WARM”, now has a location in in Elizabethtown. The new office will serve Bladen and Columbus counties, and is located in the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber Of Commerce, in the Small Business Incubator. “WARM” provides free home...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 commemoration wraps up after ten-days of events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A stage play based off historical events, in which countless number of successful Black people were killed, helped wrap up New Hanover County’s 1898 commemoration initiative on Sunday. New Hanover’s ten-day commemoration events, is a collaboration with the City of Wilmington, and part of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First sculpture park in nation to honor U.S. Colored Troops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Cameron Art Museum invited the community to celebrate the only sculpture park in the country created to honor the United States Colored Troops and their fight for freedom. It’s a part of American History some say is omitted from school books, the heroes who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Small Business Festival comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A festival celebrating North Carolina small businesses comes to downtown Wilmington at Waterline Brewing Company. The event will have local food trucks, live music, and plenty of NC local vendors. The festival takes places this Sunday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is free to the public.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
5th Annual Southeast N.C. Veterans Day Parade brings out thousands
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a way to honor, remember and recognize veterans, including those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. The celebration brought the community together, to show their appreciation. Marching Band members from Ashleigh High School felt privileged to march in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Co. Commissioners vote to buy Project Grace design plans for $2.5M
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss several items, including the future of “Project Grace.”. The commissioners voted to purchase design plans for the project for $2.5 million from Zimmer Development Company. This is the original amount the commissioners...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dozens attend USO Veterans Day Dance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center honored Veterans Day by hosting a dance, where dozens of Southeastern North Carolina veterans got to dance the night away in Downtown Wilmington. The event took place on November 11th, and featured a special art exhibition, dancing, live...
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Peta campaign makes way to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An animal rights group is using its new campaign to ruffle some feathers in Wilmington. Peta’s new guerilla-marketing campaign features a life-size chicken transport truck. It’s covered with images of real chickens crammed in crates Complete with recorded sounds of the birds. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Toys for Tots campaign underway in Brunswick and Columbus counties
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The sturdy cardboard boxes are in place in businesses across Brunswick and Columbus counties, ready for donors to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Calabash campaign. The toys will go to make the holidays brighter for underserved children in the two...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC put on Veterans Day ceremony to honor military veterans
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Friday was a day of appreciation for those who served our country. This Veteran’s Day the rain didn’t stop Cape Fear Community College from holding a ceremony to honor our military veterans. The ceremony kicked off with the Marine Corps H & S...
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular fairytale characters take over downtown Wilmington over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Downtown Wilmington looked like a page out of the popular kid’s fairytale book Alice in Wonderland on Saturday. Groups of kids and adults dressed up in characters from the classic novel took to the streets, all in the name of fun, the goal was to find Alice.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Belville suing developer of new apartments
BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
heidibillottofood.com
The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail
Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Firefighters promote Crash Responder Safety Week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This Monday through Friday, November 14th through 18th, is Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW). Firefighters and paramedics are urging the public to use extreme caution while driving near traffic accidents. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, this initiative is designed to...
Comments / 1