KFC Apologizes For Using Kristallnacht To Promote Cheesy Chicken In Germany
The fast food chain's German division suggested customers commemorate the anniversary of Nazi attacks on Jews by eating cheesy chicken.
KFC Urges Customers to Eat Chicken to Remember Nazi Kristallnacht
KFC apologized Wednesday for sending an "incorrect and inappropriate message" that it blamed on an "error in our system."
TMZ.com
KFC Apologizes After Asking Customers To Celebrate Kristallnacht Nazi Attack Anniversary
KFC does chicken WRONG, at least in Germany, after the company tried to entice customers to buy a fried breast or 2 in honor of a notorious day in Nazi history. The chicken co. sent out an odd push notification Wednesday ... "Its memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!"
Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close
Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
