ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Muscogee County announces early in-person voting dates, site for Georgia U.S. Senate runoff

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iv5Pn_0j6VEQJo00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We are less than four weeks from the crucial Georgia U.S. Senate runoff. The Muscogee County Elections and Registrations Office is looking forward – and backward.

The local elections office still has to audit and certify Tuesday’s results, but with the clock ticking on the December 6th runoff, preparations are in high gear.

There will only be one race on the Muscogee County runoff ballot – the Senate battle between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Early voting will be held Monday, November 28th through Friday, December 2nd at three locations. The City Services Center on Macon Road. Columbus Technical College on Manchester Expressway. Shirley Winston Rec Center off Steam Mill Road. The same ones were used for the General Election. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The election will be on December 6th and all 25 election-day precincts will be open.

Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren said it was important to open multiple early voting locations.

“The three early voting locations were extremely popular,” Boren said. “In 2018, we voted 20,000 people early. This time, we voted 34,000 people early, a record for Muscogee County. And I believe that the early voting will be popular this time so we have secured all three locations again.”

The Muscogee County Elections Board will meet Tuesday to certify the results. The state will certify the results on November 25th.

Boren tells WRBL that she planned for the likelihood of a runoff. The roughly $100-thousand dollar cost was factored into her budget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

4 South Georgia school districts selected for Georgia DOE evaluation pilot

The Georgia Department of Education has selected twelve school districts to participate in the pilot of a new teacher evaluation system intended to emphasize growth and elevate the teaching profession. The twelve participating districts (listed at the bottom of this release) will pilot the Georgia Leadership and Educator Acceleration and...
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all major races in the 2022 midterms. Across the country, we didn’t see the same dominance from the GOP. After races were called for party candidates in Nevada and Arizona, the Democrats clinched control of the Senate...
ALABAMA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Meet Georgia’s nominee for Speaker of the House

Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker. Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot in a vote by the 97 House GOP lawyers who attended Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol. If Burns is elected speaker...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

High school friends start holiday light installation business

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

News 3 PrepZone: Week 13 Georgia Highlights

Here’s the scores and highlights for Week 13 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our West Georgia schools: Washington 20, Callaway 42 Shaw 6, Perry 40 New Hampstead 29, Troup County 36 Berrien 43, Spencer 36 Hancock Central 14, Manchester 40 GMC Prep 0, Schley County 51 Chatt. Co. 21, Johnson County 34 […]
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wvtm13.com

Kelley: Democrats have work to do in Alabama after election showing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the 2020 defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10...
ALABAMA STATE
thegeorgiasun.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Historical marker honoring WWI veterans unveiled in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A historical marker was unveiled Saturday afternoon in honor of veterans from Columbus who served in WWI. The plaque was placed in front of the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. The historical marker contains the results of recent research into the names of those local citizens who died in WWI. Historian and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy