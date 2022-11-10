Read full article on original website
Collider
Christian Bale Takes Center Stage as a Grizzled Detective in 'The Pale Blue Eye' Poster
Netflix and director Scott Cooper will take audiences along for a chilling whodunit next month with the release of The Pale Blue Eye in theaters. The film sees the death of a military cadet turn into a frightening case of murder that threatens the entirety of the fledgling West Point academy. Before Christian Bale can start his investigation for the savage behind the crime, the streamer released a new poster showing him wandering the cold, gray woods in search of answers.
netflixjunkie.com
Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
Collider
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in the Magical Netflix Series
As far as kid shows adapted for adult audiences go, Fate: The Winx Saga got a lot of things right. Based on Iginio Straffi's animated series, Winx Club, Season 1 introduced us to the Otherworld, Alfea College for Fairies, and the Burned Ones (which is why it was so beloved).
Collider
How to Watch 'Batman: The Animated Series'
Since the dawn of the internet, DC Comics fans have endlessly sought the answer to the age-old question: Who is the best Batman actor? There's certainly no shortage of candidates, beginning all the way back in the 1960s with the original series starring Adam West (Family Guy). Most would probably look towards the movies for the usual suspects for people who have played the Caped Crusader, such as Michael Keaton (Batman), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), and even Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie). However, when it comes to video games, tv movies (and one theatrical film), and animated shows, there's one person who stands high above the rest.
Collider
10 Best Composer-Director Collaborations, from Zimmer & Nolan to Williams & Spielberg
The best directors, from Christopher Nolan to Steven Spielberg, always know the value of collaborations. These are the kinds of filmmakers who build relationships with other artists which last years and enrich their movies, from collaborations with actors to collaborations with screenwriters. One kind that sometimes gets overlooked, though, is the composer-director collaboration.
Collider
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Collider
'SNL': Dave Chappelle Parodies 'House of the Dragon' in New Sketch
Despite years of unapologetic transphobia and courted controversy, Dave Chappelle was invited to host Saturday Night Live, which he did last night. SNL is no stranger to inviting problematic hosts (such as Donald Trump and Elon Musk), and Chappelle, who openly considers himself to be "team TERF", is the latest in the long line of the show's controversial and disappointing tradition. Chappelle, who is an accomplished comedian when he's not being transphobic, became a household name from his own sketch comedy show called Chappelle's Show.
Collider
'Family Guy': 10 Times When Peter Griffin Was Actually A Sweetheart
Family Guy is a show filled with dark humor, but between all that, there are some really sweet moments. Although the show is more than two decades old, it has remained relevant throughout the years. Peter is probably the rudest and most inconsiderate character on the show, but even he...
Collider
From 'The Batman' To 'NOPE': The Best Cinematography Of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, it is time to start reflecting on the outstanding achievements made in the world of cinema over the past year. The movies released in 2022 have delivered remarkable cinematography that transfixed the gazes of cinephiles everywhere, from impressive action sequences to intimate close-ups to dramatic landscape shots.
Collider
‘The Imitation Game’ Director Morten Tyldum Boards Mats Steen Biopic ‘Ibelin’
Academy-Award winning studio Vendôme Pictures (CODA) has announced a new drama feature Ibelin, an inspirational true story based on gamer Mats Steen. The upcoming feature is set to be directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) and written by Kyle Killen (Halo). Ibelin is based on...
Collider
The Walkers on 'The Walking Dead' are Evolving
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead and Tales of the Walking Dead. After more than a decade of television, the long-running AMC series The Walking Dead is now coming to a close. It has been quite a journey that hasn’t always been the most consistent, but these final episodes have started to introduce something new to this growing universe. While the human characters and their various conflicts have always been central, the swarms of undead zombies we have become familiar with have now begun to change. After roaming the apocalyptic landscape for years, it seems as though they may be evolving.
Collider
'My Policeman': Where You've Seen the Cast Before
My Policeman is the newest Amazon Prime original movie and book-to-screen adaptation. My Policeman follows Tom, a 1950s British policeman who marries a schoolteacher named Marion. Soon after, he begins an intense homosexual love affair with a museum curator named Patrick even though homosexuality was illegal. The film is expected...
Collider
Chris Hemsworth Takes on His Toughest Challenges Yet in New 'Limitless' Trailer
Chris Hemsworth is gearing up to test his physical, mental, and emotional abilities in a new teaser for Disney+ and National Geographic’s upcoming series, Limitless. Dropping onto the streaming service this Wednesday, November 16, the project will see the Marvel star pushing himself beyond his wildest imaginings in a series that will take a look at how humans can take the steps necessary to live longer and more fulfilling lives.
Collider
2023 In Film: 10 Highly Anticipated Sci-Fi Movies Coming in 2023
Every year, millions of fans flock to theaters or streaming services to watch sci-fi movies, making it one of the most popular film genres. The year 2022 was a prosperous one for this genre thanks to the success of films such as Nope, The Adam Project, and Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Collider
'The White Lotus': Adam DiMarco & Haley Lu Richardson Discuss Joining the Series in Season 2
From creator/writer/director Mike White, the second installment of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at a beautiful resort in Sicily, Italy, where hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is ready to assist various guests in achieving everything they want out of their trip, whether that’s with family, for business reasons, or of a more romantic nature. Having been dragged by her boss (Jennifer Coolidge) on what was supposed to be a romantic getaway, assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) finds herself sidelined when she crosses paths with Albie (Adam DiMarco), a nice guy who has gotten fed up with the behavior of his father (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather (F. Murray Abraham).
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Collider
David Harbour Teases 'Thunderbolts,' Says It Will Bring "New Things" to the MCU [Exclusive]
During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel and Kevin Feige revealed the next few years of content for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a full slate of movies and series coming for the rest of Phase 4 and the upcoming Phase 5. Among these upcoming projects was the announcement of the anti-hero team the Thunderbolts would close out Phase 5 with their own movie in 2024. One of the members of the team will be Red Guardian, played by David Harbour who made his MCU debut in 2021's Black Widow. Collider's own Steven Weintraub recently had the chance to talk with Harbour about the upcoming film while discussing Violent Nights. The Stranger Things star shared that Thunderbolts is going to bring new things to the entertainment juggernaut that is the MCU.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Debuts with $84 Million at Friday Box Office
Disney’s massively-anticipated superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted at the top of the box office, with $84 million on Friday (including $28 million from Thursday previews). That’s the tenth-biggest opening day ever, and the second-biggest of 2022, behind fellow Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($90 million). The film is on course to hit at least $175 million in its first weekend, which will put it behind the first film’s $202 million three-day opening back in 2018. But the higher end of projections are putting Wakanda Forever’s three-day opening at $185 million.
Collider
'Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium' Trailer Previews the Icon’s Glamorous Final Performance
Disney+ is inviting Elton John fans to walk down the yellow brick road one more time and through the gates of Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium to take in the legendary musician’s final concert. Today, the streamer released a trailer for the upcoming event, titled Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, teasing the music, magic, and wonder that only the Rocket Man could deliver. Arriving on November 20, just in time for Thanksgiving, the feature will make the perfect addition to your kitchen prep work.
Collider
Sosie Bacon Shows Off Her Acting Skills in New 'Smile' Featurette
This isn't the time to put a frown on your face yet, as Smile is still scaring its way onto our screens with a featurette showcasing lead actress Sosie Bacon performing behind-the-scenes. Since its theatrical release, the trauma-inducing, Parker Finn-directed horror film has achieved a significant milestone, earning a considerably fair global box office and a 78% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 79% critics' score. Of course, to create a film that is as terrifying as the trailer suggests, you need a talented cast, crew, and an effective lead actress—and Bacon has yet again proven that she's a force to be reckoned with in the horror genre, showing off an emotional performance that perfectly embodies a sensible thinker individual falling deeply into madness.
