WCNC
Matthews residents pack into town hall to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders held a town hall Monday evening to allow residents to speak on a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started. The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes...
Mixed-use development in downtown Huntersville breaks ground
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Shane Seagle grew up in Huntersville, a town long seeking more activity downtown. Now, he is the developer helping lead the town’s largest-ever downtown investment. Seagle is a managing partner of Cornelius-based NorthState Development, which broke ground on Thursday on Huntersville Town Center. The mixed-use...
WCNC
Ally Charitable Foundation gives $5 million grant to Atrium Health Foundation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Ally Charitable Foundation gave a $5 million grant to the Atrium Health Foundation. Their charitable foundation launched in 2019 and began making grants in 2020 to support economic mobility in the communities they serve. They are excited to share that this is the single largest gift that Ally charitable foundation has given to date.
Corporate housing purchases on the rise in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE — New data shows that the purchase of corporation housing is going up in Mecklenburg County. The county recently told Commissioners that in the second quarter of 2022, investors purchased 28% of the homes in Mecklenburg, Channel 9′s Joe Bruno reported. That is a 5-point, 4% increase from last year.
WCNC
Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.
bpr.org
Charlotte plans an EV sharing service at affordable housing sites
Think of it as Zipcar for electric vehicles in underserved neighborhoods: In some Charlotte affordable housing complexes next year you'll be able to reserve and drive EVs as part of a federally-backed car sharing pilot program. Charlotte is among 10 cities nationwide and the only one in the South chosen...
McKee Road Baptist Church hosting donation drive for community members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church is taking this weekend to give back to a community in need. McKee Road Baptist Church is hosting 'A Day of Giving' where community members can receive new or gently used items. The church held a Donation Day on Friday where members of...
WCNC
Get your floors ready for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor is an in-home shopping experience. They offer a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They make the process so easy and they will make sure they remove the big items of furniture out the way. You take care of your personal items. Get ready for an amazing transformation in just one day. Whether its carpet, hardwood, laminate 50 floor has it all and makes the process easy. The transformation is beautiful and will add equity to your home. 50 Floor has there special offer of free installation. That's a huge savings. Don't forget to ask about 0% financing and to mention Charlotte Today for an additional $100 off your order. You can visit their website 50Floor.com or call 877- 50-Floor or just scan the Qrcode that appears on your screen.
RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
Pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Matheson Avenue in north Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened just before the intersection of Matheson and North Tryon Street around 6:30 a.m., according to Medic. The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rock Hill ordinance requires landlords to register rentals with city
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Landlords in Rock Hill have until the end of the year to register their rental properties with the city. Leaders in Rock Hill said they will start inspecting rental properties starting at the beginning of 2023. The goal of the ordinance is to ensure rentals are maintained.
Gastonia Police: Woman found dead after house fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman was found dead after a house fire in Gastonia, police confirm. The Gastonia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Linwood Road Monday night shortly before 9:30 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a woman inside the home who had died. For the...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
Rock Hill could get $20M settlement for failed Panthers project, court records show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill could get $20 million for the failed Panthers practice facility if a judge approves the settlement between the city and David Tepper’s real estate company. An area along Eden Terrace at Interstate 77 once promised restaurants, apartments and hotels as part of...
County commissioners vote 6-3 in favor of CRTPO continuing study of I-77 toll proposal
CHARLOTTE — A recent proposal to let a private company build toll lanes on the southern portion of Interstate 77 is moving forward. On Thursday, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 6-3 for Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to keep studying the project. Channel 9 has reported in the past on...
qcnews.com
Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic
A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum officially closes its doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sad news for movie-goers in south Charlotte: the Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closed its doors for the last time on Thursday. The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10. Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum served as an...
KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, investigators say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire at an apartment complex is under investigation after firefighters say it was caused intentionally. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Beacon Ridge Road around 12 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at the two-story complex in about 20 minutes.
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
WCNC
Comments / 1