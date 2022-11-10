ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Mixed-use development in downtown Huntersville breaks ground

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Shane Seagle grew up in Huntersville, a town long seeking more activity downtown. Now, he is the developer helping lead the town’s largest-ever downtown investment. Seagle is a managing partner of Cornelius-based NorthState Development, which broke ground on Thursday on Huntersville Town Center. The mixed-use...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Ally Charitable Foundation gives $5 million grant to Atrium Health Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Ally Charitable Foundation gave a $5 million grant to the Atrium Health Foundation. Their charitable foundation launched in 2019 and began making grants in 2020 to support economic mobility in the communities they serve. They are excited to share that this is the single largest gift that Ally charitable foundation has given to date.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Charlotte plans an EV sharing service at affordable housing sites

Think of it as Zipcar for electric vehicles in underserved neighborhoods: In some Charlotte affordable housing complexes next year you'll be able to reserve and drive EVs as part of a federally-backed car sharing pilot program. Charlotte is among 10 cities nationwide and the only one in the South chosen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get your floors ready for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Matheson Avenue in north Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened just before the intersection of Matheson and North Tryon Street around 6:30 a.m., according to Medic. The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Woman found dead after house fire

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman was found dead after a house fire in Gastonia, police confirm. The Gastonia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Linwood Road Monday night shortly before 9:30 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a woman inside the home who had died. For the...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Local lithium processing company is expanding in …. Livent Corporation executives,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum officially closes its doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sad news for movie-goers in south Charlotte: the Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closed its doors for the last time on Thursday. The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10. Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum served as an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, investigators say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire at an apartment complex is under investigation after firefighters say it was caused intentionally. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Beacon Ridge Road around 12 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at the two-story complex in about 20 minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

