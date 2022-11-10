Rays trade Ji-Man Choi to Pirates

The Rays on Thursday traded first baseman Ji-Man Choi, pictured, to the Pirates for Jack Hartman, a 24-year-old pitcher who spent last season at Class A Bradenton. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Ji-Man Choi’s tenure with the Rays seemed likely to end after this season, and that became official Thursday when he was traded to the Pirates.

Choi had been in Tampa Bay for 4-1/2 seasons and became something of a fan favorite. But with his salary going up and his production dropping, the Rays seemed likely to move on as they needed to create space on the 40-man roster.

Rather than potentially release him at next week’s deadline to tender contracts, the Rays did well to make a trade and get something in return — Jack Hartman, a 24-year-old pitcher who spent last season with Class A Bradenton.

Choi, 31, hit .233 with 11 homers, 52 RBIs and a .729 OPS, his lowest since his 2016 rookie season. He was projected to make around $4.5 million in 2023 in his final year of arbitration eligibility.

Trading Choi reduced the Rays’ 40-man roster to 35. They filled the five open spots by reinstating infielder Brandon Lowe, and pitchers Shane Baz, JP Feyereisen, Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Thompson from the 60-day injured list.

