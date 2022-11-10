ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KTVU FOX 2

California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam

A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada ALS Association truck stolen before Sunday run

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Right before its annual ALS charity walk this weekend, items for the event and some of patient’s sentimental values were stolen from a truck. “The truck is gone,” said Executive director for the ALS association Nevada chapter Dawn Newburg. “It is missing. It is not here.”
NEVADA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Former "Playboy" model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist

NEW YORK — A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
CBS San Francisco

Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane

SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal  justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 10-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning. According to police, Josiah Collins was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard. Police say Collins...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KION News Channel 5/46

Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile on the 1600 block of Winton Street Friday morning. The minor was stopped at 1:30 a.m. due to the city curfew of 10 p.m. for minors, said police. He was a known gang member and was given a pat down. He was found with a The post Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
foodsafetynews.com

Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores

David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
ARIZONA STATE

