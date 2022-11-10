Read full article on original website
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
8 inmates face charges in connection with prison riot outside Las Vegas first described as ‘disturbance’
Eight inmates face charges in connection with a prison riot last December in what the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) initially called a disturbance.
KTVU FOX 2
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
Las Vegas woman takes plea in California doctor's beating death
A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada ALS Association truck stolen before Sunday run
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Right before its annual ALS charity walk this weekend, items for the event and some of patient’s sentimental values were stolen from a truck. “The truck is gone,” said Executive director for the ALS association Nevada chapter Dawn Newburg. “It is missing. It is not here.”
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing over property dispute, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing in early October. Guillermo Carrillo, 41, was arrested Nov. 12 in connection with the Oct. 2 stabbing. Carrillo faces a murder charge. According to police, the incident happened around 10:16...
Former "Playboy" model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist
NEW YORK — A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
NBC Bay Area
Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane
SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 10-year-old boy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning. According to police, Josiah Collins was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard. Police say Collins...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week.
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
Former Playboy model accused of murdering boyfriend agrees to plea deal
Kelsey Turner, the former Playboy model accused of murdering her boyfriend, entered a plea deal on Wednesday, according to Clark County District Court records.
San Jose resident's election ballot found dumped in Santa Cruz Co. along with dozens of others
A representative from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said she believes up to two dozen ballots may have been found.
8newsnow.com
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
18-year-old accused in fatal shooting over 'money dispute' in east valley
Homicide detectives identified an 18-year-old as the suspected shooter in a fatal dispute over money at a home in the east Las Vegas valley.
Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile on the 1600 block of Winton Street Friday morning. The minor was stopped at 1:30 a.m. due to the city curfew of 10 p.m. for minors, said police. He was a known gang member and was given a pat down. He was found with a The post Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
foodsafetynews.com
Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores
David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
