USS North Carolina Battleship North Carolina's Most Iconic Attraction
The USS, North Carolina battleship is an exhibit that spans nine levels and tells the story of the crew who sailed across the Atlantic during World War II. It is an interesting experience for history buffs and gives visitors a chance to experience being a captain for a day. There are also interactive displays throughout the exhibits that can help visitors learn more about the battleship's history.
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.
Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society’s Holiday Train Expo will feature over 30 trains from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. The 12-layout expo will be shown at the Dillard’s Wing of the Independence Mall on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. starting on November 26 with a special opening day on Friday, November 25. The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
