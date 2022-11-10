ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A casual and welcoming cocktail lounge that even includes a full-service barbershop and bar, Bottle & Barlow is excited to offer creative cocktails that highlight fall and winter flavors made with ingredients such as pumpkin, cranberry, apple, pear, and even baking spices, too. Plus, a variety of hot toddy beverages are available to help warm up during chilly weather. Looking forward, guests will want to break out the Christmas cookies to go with some festive drinks when they launch a special menu themed to the greatest holiday movie of all time, with a pop-up reveal on November 23.
Sacramento Covered is excited to share that our 22nd Annual Healthy Sacramento Day will be held on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heart Health Park at CalExpo, with an expected attendance of more than 2,000 community members. This free event offers fresh produce, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, preventive screenings for health and dental, haircuts, and eligibility screening for programs such Covered California, Medi-Cal and CalFresh, as well as family activities, games and entertainment.
Double Shot Coffee Bar is located in the Sienna Ridge Shopping Center and is owned and operated by Brendan and Kat McCarthy, who reside in the foothills of El Dorado County. With a modern edge, the coffee shop provides a comfortable space with plenty of seating options. Freshly baked goods are created from the owners themselves, and a variety of local bakeries.
Trespassing man opens package of turkey, steals toy gun

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man trespassing at a home earlier this month stole a child’s toy gun and opened a package of turkey, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on...
