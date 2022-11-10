ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.10% APY on a 1-year CD

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool

Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today

China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy