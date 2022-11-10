Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.10% APY on a 1-year CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.
Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years
This is unquestionably the Oracle of Omaha's favorite stock to buy.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 12, 2022 | Rates plummet as market reacts to lower inflation
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The news that inflation is slowing...
The Fed made a 'serious mistake' by raising interest rates, and it could land the US in another Great Depression, says Ark's Cathie Wood
The Fed is ignoring deflationary signals in an hark back to start of the Great Depression, tweeted Cathie Wood. The Ark boss warned of a similar downturn if the Fed doesn't pivot from its monetary tightening path. Wood said she wouldn't be surprised to see broad-based inflation turn negative in...
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
These three businesses offer incredible upside over the long term and are trading well below their historical valuations.
