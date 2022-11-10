The last few weeks of the 2022 NFL season have been unkind to the Atlanta Falcons, including last Thursday’s primetime loss to the Carolina Panthers. In the aftermath of the Week 10 failure, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith immediately panned the idea that the team would pivot away from struggling starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. Still, days after the Thursday night loss, questions around the quarterback position have persisted. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Smith doubled down on his prior assertions on Monday.

