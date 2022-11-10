Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
KTLA.com
Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.
Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier
A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Hit-and-Run Pursuit Driver Taken into Custody from On-Ramp Standoff in Santa Clarita
The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash tonight was taken into custody after holding California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.
74-year-old man dies after being hit with bat by neighbor in Whittier dispute, authorities say
A 74-year-old Whittier man died after being hit with a bat during a dispute with a neighbor, authorities said.
foxla.com
74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Third suspect from deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina arrested
Deputies have arrested the third and final suspect connected to the deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at least one suspect produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out. The ensuing gunfire killed two men, 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez and 33-year-old Vladimir Umana, and wounded two others. Two of the three suspects, 19-year-old Brian Thomas Rams and 18-year-old Joseph Robles turned themselves in almost a week after the shooting and were charged with murder, in addition to a litany of other charges. They pled not guilty on Tuesday. After a two-week-long search, The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked down the final suspect, 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, who was considered armed and dangerous. He was arrested for attempted murder after he turned himself in to Border Patrol agents near the Otay Mesa border.
LA County sheriff's deputy charged in connection with 2021 fatal shooting in East LA
A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Violent crash destroys car and tree in Seal Beach, 2 hospitalized
Two people were injured after a large SUV struck a tree in Seal Beach early Sunday morning, smashing the car to pieces and downing the tree that was hit. The crash, which occurred at about 4 a.m., sent a great deal of debris into the roadway near Seal Beach Boulevard and East Pacific Coast Highway, […]
Search for mother of 2 continues after she went missing from Simi Valley home
A missing mother of two is missing after a “significant amount of blood” was found in her Simi Valley home on Thursday night, and while the search for her continues, her family is holding a vigil Sunday evening. The missing woman, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, was reported missing by family members after she was nowhere to […]
Man sought after allegedly recording up woman’s skirt at Santa Ana Hobby Lobby
A man who allegedly recorded up a woman’s skirt at a Santa Ana Hobby Lobby in August is being sought by police, authorities said Thursday. The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Aug. 16 at the store located at 3900 S. Bristol St., Suite B. The victim was looking at an item on a shelf when […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita
A cold weather alert has been put in place for parts of Los Angeles including Santa Clarita through Wednesday. The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures which will affect the following areas:. Lancaster (Antelope...
‘It was already burning’: Witnesses rush to help victims of fiery Garden Grove crash
Witnesses who saw and heard a fatal Garden Grove crash rushed toward the fiery scene to help pull victims from the wreckage Friday. The three-vehicle crash was reported around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, a gray Tesla sedan was ablaze by […]
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus High School Senior Releases Song In Memory Of Saugus Shooting
Saugus High School senior Katie Rey released a song she wrote about the Saugus High School Shooting on the third anniversary of the incident. Rey joined the KHTS Morning Show on the third anniversary of the Saugus shooting to discuss her song “Peace,” which is about her experiences during the 2019 Saugus High School Shooting.
wufe967.com
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
A California man wanted for murder was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after police caught him allegedly trying to steal a grocery cart full of laundry detergent, the La Verne Police Department said. An officer was patrolling near a supermarket in La Verne, about 30 miles east...
Man Sentenced for Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Kohl's Store
An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl's store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Thursday to just over 100 years to life in state prison.
Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff today that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway.
Comments / 0