Santa Clarita, CA

foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.

Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

foxla.com

CBS LA

Third suspect from deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina arrested

Deputies have arrested the third and final suspect connected to the deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at least one suspect produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out. The ensuing gunfire killed two men, 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez and 33-year-old Vladimir Umana, and wounded two others. Two of the three suspects, 19-year-old Brian Thomas Rams and 18-year-old Joseph Robles turned themselves in almost a week after the shooting and were charged with murder, in addition to a litany of other charges. They pled not guilty on Tuesday. After a two-week-long search, The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked down the final suspect, 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, who was considered armed and dangerous. He was arrested for attempted murder after he turned himself in to Border Patrol agents near the Otay Mesa border. 
COVINA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita

A cold weather alert has been put in place for parts of Los Angeles including Santa Clarita through Wednesday. The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures which will affect the following areas:. Lancaster (Antelope...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus High School Senior Releases Song In Memory Of Saugus Shooting

Saugus High School senior Katie Rey released a song she wrote about the Saugus High School Shooting on the third anniversary of the incident. Rey joined the KHTS Morning Show on the third anniversary of the Saugus shooting to discuss her song “Peace,” which is about her experiences during the 2019 Saugus High School Shooting.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

