Asheville, NC

WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022

NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

$1.95 million approved for flood mitigation projects in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County will receive $1,950,000 for two stream restoration and flood resilience projects. The budget allocation from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety will pass through Henderson County to Conserving Carolina, the nonprofit overseeing the projects. “Floods are not an if question, they’re a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

After Storm Nicole much colder temperatures and snow next week

A mix bag of weather will be on tap for the High Country over the coming days. First is Storm Nicole. As of Wednesday night the storm had strengthened into a hurricane and was located off the south Florida east coast. The storm will shortly drop status to a tropical storm after the US landfall. For more on the impacts as it moves into western North Carolina on Friday follow this link.
FLORIDA STATE
WLOS.com

Cataloochee Ski Area opens for the 2022-2023 season

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Snow season is officially HERE! Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley officially opened its season Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 am. The ski resort said they’ll have one aerial lift spinning until 4:30 pm with skiing and riding on five trails, including Upper Omigosh, Rock Island Run, Lower Omigosh, Rabbit Hill and Beginner’s Luck.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WLOS.com

Artwork from 8 students to adorn I-26 bridges in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For decades to come, artwork by eight Henderson County students will be visible on Interstate 26 bridges. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials chose the works to be displayed on piers for eight bridges that cross the interstate in Henderson County. Plaques were given to...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
Travel Maven

North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
BAKERSVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘The People’s Tree’ made a stop Saturday on the coast in New Bern. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for the event. ‘From the Mountains to the Sea’ is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the tree […]
NEW BERN, NC
wogx.com

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cohaitungchi.com

10 Things to do Over the Holiday Season in Asheville, North Carolina

Between the country’s largest gingerbread competition and the renowned holiday celebration at the historic Biltmore Estate, Asheville has become a popular Christmas destination in recent years. Add in a small chance of an early winter storm, a lineup of festive events, and a multitude of winter recreational opportunities nearby, and it’s really no surprise that more & more people continue to flock to Asheville to celebrate the holiday season in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC

