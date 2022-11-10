Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
Raleigh News & Observer
Snow to blanket NC mountains, deep freeze in Charlotte, chilly in Triangle, NWS says
Snow and freezing rain could blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, a deep freeze could settle in Charlotte and near-arctic lows may chill the Triangle starting Sunday, the National Weather Service warned Saturday. The wintry weather forecast follows flooding in parts of the mountains from Tropical Depression Nicole. The...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
WLOS.com
$1.95 million approved for flood mitigation projects in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County will receive $1,950,000 for two stream restoration and flood resilience projects. The budget allocation from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety will pass through Henderson County to Conserving Carolina, the nonprofit overseeing the projects. “Floods are not an if question, they’re a...
kiss951.com
wataugaonline.com
After Storm Nicole much colder temperatures and snow next week
A mix bag of weather will be on tap for the High Country over the coming days. First is Storm Nicole. As of Wednesday night the storm had strengthened into a hurricane and was located off the south Florida east coast. The storm will shortly drop status to a tropical storm after the US landfall. For more on the impacts as it moves into western North Carolina on Friday follow this link.
WLOS.com
Road conditions vary across WNC; flooding seen in parts of Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rain bands moved into the mountains Thursday night from Nicole. In Biltmore Village Friday morning, Nov. 11, cars splashed through the water puddling up in the roads, which was a common theme across WNC counties, including Buncombe and Henderson, as the rain continued to fall into the afternoon.
WLOS.com
Cataloochee Ski Area opens for the 2022-2023 season
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Snow season is officially HERE! Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley officially opened its season Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 am. The ski resort said they’ll have one aerial lift spinning until 4:30 pm with skiing and riding on five trails, including Upper Omigosh, Rock Island Run, Lower Omigosh, Rabbit Hill and Beginner’s Luck.
WLOS.com
Cold blast of air into WNC helps beer lovers welcome release of Cold Mountain Winter Ale
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As western North Carolina was greeted with a blast of cold winter air this weekend, some celebrated the return of a local beer. Sunday, Nov. 13, Highland Brewing Company hosted its annual Cold Mountain Winter Ale release event for the 26th year. Participants enjoyed live...
WLOS.com
Artwork from 8 students to adorn I-26 bridges in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For decades to come, artwork by eight Henderson County students will be visible on Interstate 26 bridges. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials chose the works to be displayed on piers for eight bridges that cross the interstate in Henderson County. Plaques were given to...
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in North Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘The People’s Tree’ made a stop Saturday on the coast in New Bern. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for the event. ‘From the Mountains to the Sea’ is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the tree […]
wogx.com
cohaitungchi.com
