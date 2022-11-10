Read full article on original website
New York Giants and Saquon Barkley fail to agree on contract extension, table talks until off-season
The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley tried to engage in a potential contract extension negotiation after the trade deadline, but the two sides fell short of completing anything. In fact, discussions will be tabled until after the 2022 season concludes, opening up Saquon’s options on the free-agent market.
New York Giants preparing to get pass-rush reinforcements
The New York Giants are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans in Week 10 following their BYE week. Having sustained a significant injury in an ATV accident, the Giants won’t have Xavier McKinney at their disposal in the secondary, but they will be getting a few reinforcements back to help the defense.
Do the Jets have a real shot at winning the AFC East this season?
The 2022 New York Jets just enjoyed their bye week. They are coming off of a statement win, which improved their record to 6-3 just past the midway point of the year. At the moment, the Jets find themselves as the fifth seed in a competitive AFC, thanks to being in the best division in the NFL. They did, however, get some help yesterday.
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger delivers encouraging update on his return
Following an eye injury that needed surgery, New York Giants rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, who has gotten off to a promising start in his career, recently shared some good news. New York Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger hopeful for return this year:. The first-year player stated he is “absolutely”...
5 standout players in the Giants’ Week 10 victory over the Texans
The New York Giants came out of the bye week with a strong 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. They are now off to their best start since 2016, when they went 6-3 through their first nine games, currently sitting 2nd in the NFC East at 7-2. That year was also the last time the Giants made the playoffs.
