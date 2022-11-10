Read full article on original website
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
Kansas family feeds neighbors in need
The brisk air Sunday morning wasn’t the only shock to the McIntyre family. Yet again, they awoke to find the community pantry at the end of their Leavenworth home's drive empty.
KCTV 5
SMSD board chooses plan to help address overcrowding
State orders Hogan Prep to temporarily shut down amid student safety concerns. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Nov. 11, telling the school to shut its doors until it can properly address the safety of students and staff. Updated: 3...
Support services move Independence couple into recovery shelter
Any Lengths Recovery Support Service provides crucial services to people experiencing homelessness, especially amid colder and dangerous temperatures.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
LJWORLD
Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director
Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Community Shelter leaders explain reasons for lower capacity, issues they’re facing
The only way problems will be fixed is ‘if somebody sticks around,’ interim director says. As community members pressure the Lawrence Community Shelter to surge capacity from 50 to 125 people, team members at the shelter say they wish more people took the time to understand their decision-making process.
K-10 reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence
Construction complete: K-10 highway reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence after being under construction since July.
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
LJWORLD
Lawrence city leaders discuss concerns after developer withdraws rezoning request for duplex project
The most recent infill development project to go through City Hall will likely not be the last to raise protests from neighbors, and commissioners on both sides of the vote hope the city’s development code update, which began recently, will result in a better process in the future. Last...
When Kansas City-area school districts could make possible snow day call
This is when Kansas City-area school districts will make the call whether to cancel school because of snow or shift to virtual learning.
KCTV 5
Is it too soon for Christmas? Kansas Citians chime in on the matter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Legends at Village West brought Santa out Saturday night for the shopping center’s 17th annual tree lighting. It got us wondering, is 12 days before Thanksgiving a bit early for singing the 12 Days of Christmas?. KCTV5′s Betsy Webster tackles that topic.
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade
Lawrence honored its veterans on Saturday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lawrence. This year, the parade’s grand marshal was Warren Corman, who served as a Navy Seabee during World War II and later helped design several buildings on KU’s campus, including Allen Fieldhouse. Welcome to...
Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC
Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
One dead in Kansas City, Kansas overnight shooting
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one dead near Kansas Avenue.
KMBC.com
'It's everywhere': Catalytic converter thefts on the rise
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been less than a week since Kelli Latham got back from vacation with her husband. “We came back Sunday to a very loud truck,” Latham said. “It was just very loud, booming.”. While they were away, thieves stole the catalytic converter from...
Update: 2 injured in Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition following a fire Thursday evening at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka. Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and a woman was hospitalized with minor […]
KCTV 5
Nightmare of rebuilding after house fire made worse by pandemic
'It made me sick': Aviation community in Kansas City reacts to tragic Dallas crash. A plane crash at a Dallas airshow that killed six people this weekend left an impact on the local aviation community. First winter storm expected in Kansas City on late Monday, early Tuesday. Updated: 9 hours...
