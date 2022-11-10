ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KCTV 5

SMSD board chooses plan to help address overcrowding

State orders Hogan Prep to temporarily shut down amid student safety concerns. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Nov. 11, telling the school to shut its doors until it can properly address the safety of students and staff. Updated: 3...
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director

Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

PHOTOS: 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade

Lawrence honored its veterans on Saturday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lawrence. This year, the parade’s grand marshal was Warren Corman, who served as a Navy Seabee during World War II and later helped design several buildings on KU’s campus, including Allen Fieldhouse. Welcome to...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
TOPEKA, KS
Sheeraz Qurban

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

'It's everywhere': Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been less than a week since Kelli Latham got back from vacation with her husband. “We came back Sunday to a very loud truck,” Latham said. “It was just very loud, booming.”. While they were away, thieves stole the catalytic converter from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Update: 2 injured in Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition following a fire Thursday evening at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka. Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and a woman was hospitalized with minor […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Nightmare of rebuilding after house fire made worse by pandemic

'It made me sick': Aviation community in Kansas City reacts to tragic Dallas crash. A plane crash at a Dallas airshow that killed six people this weekend left an impact on the local aviation community. First winter storm expected in Kansas City on late Monday, early Tuesday. Updated: 9 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO

