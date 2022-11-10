ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Bearcats get set to host Army in New York State matchup

By Brian Rudman
 4 days ago

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After a season opening win on Monday night, the Binghamton Bearcats Women’s Basketball team will take the court at the Events Center once again this evening looking to improve to 2-0.

They will welcome in the Army Black Knights (1-0) for an in-state matchup.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

