Bearcats get set to host Army in New York State matchup
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After a season opening win on Monday night, the Binghamton Bearcats Women’s Basketball team will take the court at the Events Center once again this evening looking to improve to 2-0.
They will welcome in the Army Black Knights (1-0) for an in-state matchup.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
