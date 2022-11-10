ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NYS High School Football Rankings

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago



BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the New York State High School Football rankings for teams in Section IV according to the New York Sports Writers.

Class AA

26 – Elmira

Class A
10 – Union-Endicott

Class B

1 – Maine-Endwell

29 – Norwich

Class C

1 – Chenango Forks

2 – Waverly

Class D

1 – Tioga

8 – Delhi

13 – Walton

8-Man

2 – Groton

5 – Moravia

