NYS High School Football Rankings
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the New York State High School Football rankings for teams in Section IV according to the New York Sports Writers.
Class AA
26 – Elmira
Class A
10 – Union-Endicott
Class B
1 – Maine-Endwell
29 – Norwich
Class C
1 – Chenango Forks
2 – Waverly
Class D
1 – Tioga
8 – Delhi
13 – Walton
8-Man
2 – Groton
5 – Moravia
