Springdale, PA

Proud Patriot
4d ago

isn't that what fetterman did to that jogger who was innocent? was he charged?

Daily Voice

TACO BELL TERROR: Yelling Man Displaying Gun Shot Dead By Police In Pennsylvania

Two police officers shot a 38-year-old man to death following an incident at a Taco Bell in western Pennsylvania on Sunday, Nov. 3, according to a release by the police. The Forest Hills police officers were called a reporter of a man "yelling at people, lifting his shirt and displaying a firearm" in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard at 10:19 a.m., Allegheny County police stated in a release that evening.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police locate 3 teens who escaped from Derry Township treatment facility

Three teenagers who escaped from a residential treatment facility in Derry Township over the weekend were found Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to state police. Troopers sought the public’s help in locating the teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, after they escaped the Adelphoi facility at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the girls, who had been committed to the facility by the courts, assaulted staff members and escaped.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in Uniontown shooting

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
UNIONTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Scammed Out of Nearly $1K in Online Scam

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into an incident in which an area man was scammed out of nearly $1,000.00 in an online scam. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crime happened around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Spotts Road, in Banks Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA
