Proud Patriot
4d ago
isn't that what fetterman did to that jogger who was innocent? was he charged?
Police: Gun jams when man pulls trigger twice after kidnapping
PITTSBURGH — Shyhiem James is in a cell at the Allegheny County Jail without bail after a series of crimes on Sunday, including attempted criminal homicide, kidnapping and robbery. Police say this all happened while there was a warrant out for James’ arrest. The story ended on the...
TACO BELL TERROR: Yelling Man Displaying Gun Shot Dead By Police In Pennsylvania
Two police officers shot a 38-year-old man to death following an incident at a Taco Bell in western Pennsylvania on Sunday, Nov. 3, according to a release by the police. The Forest Hills police officers were called a reporter of a man "yelling at people, lifting his shirt and displaying a firearm" in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard at 10:19 a.m., Allegheny County police stated in a release that evening.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Shoplifting in Cranberry Twp., Meds Stolen in Seneca
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Shoplifting Two Pairs of Shoes in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft at the Shoe Sensation on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an...
Police locate 3 teens who escaped from Derry Township treatment facility
Three teenagers who escaped from a residential treatment facility in Derry Township over the weekend were found Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to state police. Troopers sought the public’s help in locating the teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, after they escaped the Adelphoi facility at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the girls, who had been committed to the facility by the courts, assaulted staff members and escaped.
Three connected to identity theft ring arrested in Westmoreland County
State police in Westmoreland County say they’ve arrested three people believed to be connected to a major identity theft ring. The three suspects are identified as Vasile Catola, Maria Branchi and Minodora Serban
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Allegheny County officers: police
PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said. Allegheny County police said officers in Forest Hills were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man yelling at people and lifting his shirt to display a firearm.
No letup in gun violence in Pittsburgh area
No letup in gun violence over the weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Allegheny County police say the shooting occurred around 7:15 Sunday evening.
Man taken to hospital after police chase from Walmart in Boardman
A man was arrested and taken to the hospital after a police chase from Walmart Saturday morning.
1 injured in Uniontown shooting
A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Multiple “Bricks” Of Fentanyl
A Pennslyvania man has pled guilty to charges of possessing 10 grams or more of a mixture containing fluorofentanyl and fentanyl. Gerry Lee Kendall, age 41, pleaded guilty before Senior District Court Judge Arthur J. Schwab. In connection with the guilty plea, the court was
Man facing charges after stealing car from repossession lot in McKeesport, police say
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he pulled a woman from a vehicle in a repossession lot in McKeesport and then drove off with it. Police were called to American Recovery in McKeesport for reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found someone...
Pennsylvania State Police looking for 3 wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility. Troopers say the juveniles were committed to the Adelphoi facility through a court. Authorities say they are looking for Kenydi Scott, Nevaeh Shaw and Edmary Martinez-Montanez. They are facing aggravated...
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
Judge dismisses charges against teen in Pa. amusement park shooting
WEST MIFFLIN — A judge has dismissed all charges against a teenager wounded in a shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that also sent another teen and an adult to the hospital. An Allegheny County district court judge dismissed aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms charges against the...
Drug sting in Apollo leads to arrest of Vandergrift, West Deer suspects accused of selling meth
Two people who were the target of a drug investigation this summer by Apollo police and the Armstrong County Drug Task Force face felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Curtis John Hepler, 63, of the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with four felony counts of possession...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Scammed Out of Nearly $1K in Online Scam
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into an incident in which an area man was scammed out of nearly $1,000.00 in an online scam. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crime happened around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Spotts Road, in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
Police: Springdale couple threaten, follow woman after she made wrong turn onto their block
Springdale police arrested a couple after a woman told them the couple chased and threatened her when she made a wrong turn onto their street while driving her sons to a Halloween event at the high school. Cesare Biagio Palumbi, 30, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault...
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Clairton. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers and medics were called to Farnsworth Avenue at around 7:16 p.m. Sunday. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the...
