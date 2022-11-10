ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver allegedly went 100 mph before deadly Brooklyn crash

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver allegedly sped down a Brooklyn street at 100 mph before he crashed, killing a teenage passenger and injuring three others, officials said Wednesday.

Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, tried to turn from National Drive onto Strickland Avenue on June 10, 2021, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. He allegedly failed to negotiate the turn, driving through a fence and hitting two dumpsters. The Tesla he was driving went airborne for around 40 feet and rotated mid-air before hitting a retaining wall.

Passenger Jack Levy, 18, suffered severe head trauma and died the next day, officials said. Another 18-year-old passenger broke multiple bones. He also suffered a laceration to his liver, bruising to his lung and a pneumothorax. A 22-year-old passenger sustained a fractured skull. The last passenger, 24, had minor injuries.

Mikhaylov was allegedly going 100 mph less than three seconds before the crash, prosecutors said. Video from a senior living community center captured the collision.

Prosecutors charged Mikhaylov with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and speeding during his arraignment on Wednesday. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $25,000 bond.

