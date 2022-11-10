Read full article on original website
WSET
DPS awarded $249,999 to boost school security, plans for integrated camera system
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A school district on the Southside is boosting its security. Danville Public Schools are upgrading its camera system thanks to a Virginia Department of Education grant. The department announced last week $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty, and visitors...
WSET
Some Alleghany Highlands schools to release early due to heating issues
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Alleghany High School and other schools in the district will release students at 1:15 p.m. on Monday due to heating issues. The early release will also affect Clifton Middle School and Mountain View Elementary School because bus transportation routes are linked. The Alleghany Highlands...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Offering Free Career Opportunities
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is offering to help you further your education. This week, it's a look at what career opportunities await you. Emily got to find out how you can make it happen.
