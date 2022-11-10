How did your Tarrant County neighborhood vote for TX governor? See in this interactive map

Here is how Tarrant County voted for Governor by precincts. Tap on precincts for vote counts. Red indicates more Abbott votes, and blue indicates more O’Rourke votes. The darker the color indicates how strongly the precinct went for that candidate.

How Tarrant County voted for Governor

Here is how Tarrant County voted for Governor by precincts. Tap on precincts for vote counts. Red indicates more Abbott votes, and blue indicates more O'Rourke votes. The darker the color indicates how strongly the precinct went for that candidate. Data provided by Tarrant County Elections.