Fort Worth Star-Telegram

How did your Tarrant County neighborhood vote for TX governor? See in this interactive map

By Steve Wilson
 4 days ago

Here is how Tarrant County voted for Governor by precincts. Tap on precincts for vote counts. Red indicates more Abbott votes, and blue indicates more O’Rourke votes. The darker the color indicates how strongly the precinct went for that candidate.

Here is how Tarrant County voted for Governor by precincts. Tap on precincts for vote counts. Red indicates more Abbott votes, and blue indicates more O'Rourke votes. The darker the color indicates how strongly the precinct went for that candidate. Data provided by Tarrant County Elections.

San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Why Were Over 10,000 Texas Midterm Absentee Ballots Rejected?

State voting law changes resulted in more than 10,000 mail-in ballots being rejected in the state’s largest counties in last Tuesday’s midterm election, roughly four percent of votes cast. That number is significantly lower than the count of rejected ballots during the spring primary season, when more than 24,000, or 12 percent, were thrown out. However, this midterm rate of rejection was more than double the number from the 2018 midterm, which occurred before changes to state voting restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
Newswest9.com

Dallas County DA gets four more years

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Voters gave Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot four more years. Creuzot defeated Republican Faith Johnson last week in the midterm elections to win a second term. In an interview before the Nov. 8 election, Creuzot told Inside Texas Politics he would reconsider his controversial theft policy.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
getnews.info

The Exquisite DWI Firm in Fort Worth, TX

Sparks Law Firm is an unrivaled firm in Fort Worth catering to the region’s legal needs of DWI offenders. The highly experienced attorneys noted they help their clients to fight the DWI charges and also get the DUI charge expunged from their records. In a recent update, Sparks Law Firm shared the top qualities that make the firm stand out as the best in the Texas region.
FORT WORTH, TX
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats admit to faltering on messaging and voter turnout, contributing to resounding midterm losses

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The odds were more stacked than usual against Texas Democrats this election cycle, with an unpopular president from their party going against them. Yet there was still hope and cautious optimism within the party that if anyone could pull off the upset, it would be Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Fort Worth's police monitor sees 'racial divide' in the city

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two and a half years after Kim Neal joined Fort Worth as the city’s first police monitor, she’s stepping down at the end of November. In a one-on-one interview discussing her time in the city, Neal shared the issues she sees with community trust in policing as well as successes in the department and what she hopes to see done after she leaves.
FORT WORTH, TX
Reform Austin

When It Comes To Women’s Rights, Can We Trust Greg Abbott?

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term. During his campaign, his main focus was border security and touting Democratic President Joe Biden’s unpopularity in Texas. This begs the question: What is next for Texas? More specifically, what is next for women’s rights?. Democratic challenger...
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

