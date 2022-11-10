Read full article on original website
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2
HP’s Spectre x360 13.5 is the most refined convertible 2-in-1 available today and one of the best laptops overall, while the Apple MacBook Air M2 is an excellent, updated version of Apple’s venerable machine. Both are outstanding laptops that should be on anyone’s shortlist for their next upgrade.
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
The Dell XPS 13 Plus represents half of the new 13-inch XPS lineup, offering a higher performance and more innovative machine compared to the more affordable XPS 13. Both are among the best laptops on the market. Apple’s MacBook Air M1 is the old-school choice, hanging onto an affordable design that’s been refined over many years into one of the best MacBooks you can buy.
First OnePlus tablet tipped for a 2023 launch to take on the iPad
OnePlus’ plans to launch a tablet are definitely no secret. We have seen a bunch of leaks in the past year or so that hint toward its imminent launch. Now, tipster Max Jambor has revealed that the tablet is in development and will be launched next year. The company will make its foray into the tablet market with this rumored offering called the “OnePlus Pad.” Since the company competes closely with Apple’s smartphones, there’s a possibility that the OnePlus Pad may take direct aim at Apple’s iPads.
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
Why Motorola wants your next phone to have a 200MP camera — or be purple
What do Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 and a 200-megapixel camera have in common? Both are attention-grabbers for Motorola as it gets ready to catch your eye next time you’re shopping for a new smartphone. Contents. Digital Trends talked to Ruben Castano, Motorola’s head of customer experience...
The idea for AMD’s next-gen GPUs all started on a napkin
Have you ever imagined the process of creating the blueprint for a brand-new piece of PC hardware? If you’re picturing a bunch of engineers and a whiteboard, you’re probably not wrong, but sometimes, it all starts with a small idea jotted down during a slow meeting. That seems...
Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra: Which top streaming device is best?
Scanning the shelves of your local brick-and-mortar outlet, you’ll see everything from Google devices to Amazon-powered peripherals that you can connect to the internet, plug into your TV, and use to access thousands of movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more, with a slew of additional device features available to use, too.
Why I just bought a refurbished MacBook Pro — and why you should too
I’ve been chugging along on my 2015 MacBook Pro for a few years now, and it helped me through those lean years when I refused to buy a Touch Bar MacBook Pro on pain of death. But recently it’s been struggling to keep up with the highly demanding (borderline unreasonable, perhaps) things I ask of it, like checking for macOS updates and writing emails. It was finally time to upgrade and scare my wallet silly in the process.
Apple Watch Series 8 just got an unprecedented price cut
The Walmart Black Friday deals are looking pretty great already with some excellent opportunities for shoppers to beat the Black Friday rush while still getting all the products they could want at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple Watch Series 8 for only $349 saving you $50 off the usual price of $399. Having only recently launched, this is a fantastic deal for anyone that wants the latest smartwatch for less. It’s unlikely we’ll see better Black Friday Apple Watch deals than this one. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.
You’ll soon be able to use WhatsApp on more than one phone
WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging services in Europe and parts of Asia, is about to close a major flaw. As spotted by the sleuths over on WABetainfo, the company is planning an update that will allow the use of a secondary device — including another phone or tablet. Currently, WhatsApp only allows phone users to link their account via its web or desktop clients.
Best Buy Black Friday Chromebook Deals: What to buy now
Even though Black Friday doesn’t officially take place until November 25, Best Buy Black Friday deals are not only taking place, but going quickly. This is good news if you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, as Best Buy’s Black Friday Chromebook deals are a great opportunity to shop early and still get a great Black Friday price. Deals available include Chromebooks from some of the best laptop brands, and as mentioned previously, these deals are moving quickly. Many have already sold out during the early Black Friday rush, so read on for more details on what’s available and act quickly if you see a Chromebook you like. There are also many Black Friday laptop deals available if you don’t find what you’re looking for here.
Apple is busily hiring hundreds for upcoming AR/VR headset
After checking Apple’s job listings, it looks like the general hiring freeze isn’t slowing the company’s augmented reality and virtual reality plans. Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to launch in the first half of 2023, so the pressure is on to finalize what might prove to be Apple’s most important new product category.
Save $300 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080
This year’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals are already available, for those who wish to avoid the chaos of the shopping holiday. If you want portability from your gaming machine, then you should consider Dell’s offer for the Alienware x17 R2. You’ll only have to pay $3,280 instead of $3,580 following a $300 discount, for one of the most powerful gaming laptops available in the early Dell Black Friday deals. You’ll need to complete the transaction quickly though, because we’re not sure if you can still get the savings tomorrow.
Amazon Prime Video Free Trial: Everything You Need To Know
Try it free for 30 days and get all the benefits of a Prime membership.
Acer Swift Edge review: insanely thin, insanely light
“The Acer Swift Edge is a remarkably thin and light 16-inch laptop with a class-leading OLED display, but it feels a bit flimsy and its battery life could be longer.”. If you’re looking for a large-screen laptop with the power to run the most demanding creative apps, then machines like the (very expensive) Apple MacBook Pro 16 and (much more affordable) HP Envy 16 have you covered. They’re bulkier and heavier machines, though, and overkill for anyone who wants a 15-inch laptop (or larger) for simpler productivity multitasking and media consumption instead.
AMD finally shares new RX 7900 XTX benchmarks, and it’s not all good news
AMD was light on performance data when it announced its upcoming RX 7900 XTX graphics card a couple of weeks back. It wasn’t that AMD didn’t share numbers — the presentation was packed with them — but that they were all from uncommon resolutions, esports titles that don’t stress the best graphics cards, or veiled by FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling. AMD is finally ready to share more information, giving us a better idea of how the new flagship will stack up — and there’s good and bad news.
We may know the cause of the RTX 4090’s melting connectors
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 connectors are melting, and we still don’t know the exact cause. However, new information emerged that might help in tracking down the root of the problem. Meanwhile, Nvidia has finally spoken up about the matter, but the message is not quite what many may have...
How to add bullets in Apple Pages
Using bullets for your list items keeps your document nice and neat. Whether you use dots, dashes, or even images, we’ll show you how to add bullets in Apple Pages and customize them, too. Contents. Add bullets in Pages on Mac. You can add bullets as you create your...
The Google Pixel Fold looks incredible in its first major design leak
Ever since Samsung released the first Galaxy Fold, there have been rumors and speculation about a Google-made foldable phone. What would it look like? How much would it cost? Is a foldable Pixel something Google is even interested in?. Following months of tiny leaks and reports, we now have our...
Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar review: the best Dolby Atmos soundbar system
For the past several years, Samsung has consistently improved the sound quality of its soundbars while also testing price boundaries. Sure, there are more expensive soundbar systems out there — the Sennheiser Ambeo and Sonos Arc system come to mind — but considering Samsung is a mass-market brand, it might be challenging consumers with its latest flagship surround sound effort, the Q990B Dolby Atmos Wireless soundbar system, which currently sells for about $1,400.
