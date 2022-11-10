ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers’ LeBron James Dealing With Hip Abductor Strain

The star forward left Wednesday night’s game against the Clippers with a leg injury.

A day after LeBron James left Wednesday night’s loss to the Clippers with a leg injury , Lakers coach Darvin Ham provided an update on when the star forward could return to the lineup.

An MRI revealed that James has a strained left abductor, and is considered day-to-day for the time being, according to team reporter Mike Trudell . He’s doubtful to play in Friday’s game against the Kings.

James has appeared in 10 of the team’s 11 games this season, missing only Monday’s 139–116 loss to the Jazz. Before his injury against the Clippers, James had been playing well, leading all scorers with 30 points with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals on 12-for-22 shooting.

Injuries kept James off the floor for a combined 53 games over the previous two seasons. The Lakers are off to a 2–9 start, the second-worst record in the league so far this year. James leads the team in points (24.9), assists (6.9) and minutes played (35.7) per game.

