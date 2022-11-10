Read full article on original website
KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion
KFC Germany apologized for an "unacceptable" message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht.
'End the war', Indonesia leader urges at G20 opening
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Tuesday urged G20 leaders to "end the war" as he opened a summit dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Washington and allies heaping pressure on Moscow. "Being responsible means creating not zero-sum situations, being responsible here also means that we must end the war," Widodo said.
G20 summit 2022 live: host country Indonesia says world must not fall into ‘another cold war’
World leaders meet in Bali with a packed agenda of events, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to overshadow the summit.
