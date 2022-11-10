ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'End the war', Indonesia leader urges at G20 opening

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Tuesday urged G20 leaders to "end the war" as he opened a summit dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Washington and allies heaping pressure on Moscow. "Being responsible means creating not zero-sum situations, being responsible here also means that we must end the war," Widodo said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy