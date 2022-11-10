Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert in Rockford
RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert in Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Many Reports Of Thick Smoke On The West Side
RockfordScanner.com : Many Reports Of Thick Smoke On The West Side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multi-Vehicle Accident, Involving A Police Officer
RockfordScanner.com : Multi-Vehicle Accident, Involving A Police Officer
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Earlier Today There Was An Auto Accident Near Roscoe
RockfordScanner.com : Earlier Today There Was An Auto Accident Near Roscoe
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side
RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Several Firefighters On Scene of a Possible Fire, At A Local Apartment Complex
RockfordScanner.com : Several Firefighters On Scene of a Possible Fire, At A Local Apartment Complex
seehafernews.com
Evansville Man Killed In Rock Co. Crash
An Evansville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rock County. Authorities say a Beloit man turned onto US Highway 14 at Highway H when he was hit by a vehicle being driven by the victim, who died at the hospital. One person in the other vehicle was treated...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Fled From Police in A Vehicle, Then On Foot. Search Currently Ongoing…
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Fled From Police in A Vehicle, Then On Foot. Search Currently Ongoing…
Suspect damages cars in Belvidere, caught on video
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday. According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released […]
WIFR
Belvidere police search for suspect after car damage reports
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Belvidere police, several vehicles were damaged between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the 1600 block of South State Street. Now police need the public’s help identifying the woman pictured below in connection with the crimes. Anyone with video doorbell...
MyStateline.com
Wrong-way driver's alcohol level was double legal limit in crash that killed Illinois family
Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit when she crashed head-on into another car on I-90 in July, killing six members of the same family. Wrong-way driver’s alcohol level was double legal …. Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : ICY Road Conditions, Accident Being Reported
RockfordScanner.com : ICY Road Conditions, Accident Being Reported
Rockford subdivision becomes city’s first all-electric neighborhood
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has entered a partnership to bring new affordable housing to the “Forest City.” Alternative energy and a nearby high school are all part of the plan. Numerous Rockford government and non-profit organizations have come together for the project, which hopes to revolutionize one of the city’s subdivisions. “To make this […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Male Shooting Victim In Rockford Overnight
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Male Shooting Victim In Rockford Overnight
nbc15.com
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near Forest Hills
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near Forest Hills
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla. Officials said the driver...
First suspect in Rockford woman’s death set for trial
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first of three suspects charged in the death of a Rockford woman is scheduled to stand trial in December. Dory Love, 41, will stand trial beginning at 9 a.m., Dec. 5, in front of Judge Debra Schafer. Love faces 12 counts of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Gonzalez, […]
WIFR
Boone County firefighters mitigate anhydrous ammonia leak
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County firefighters responded to anhydrous ammonia leak. Ammonia is a toxic gas that can cause chemical burns in a matter of seconds. The leak was located north of Marengo, on Garden Prairie road. It involved two 1,000 pound tanks forcing first responders to close off the area until the incident was mitigated.
