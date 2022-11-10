Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Vincennes apartment fire being investigated as arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire investigators are looking for the public’s help in attempting to solve a suspected arson in Vincennes. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, first responders were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of N 4th Street in Vincennes on Friday for an apartment fire.
mymixfm.com
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0