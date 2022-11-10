Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Missing Florida teenager found dead from gunshot wound in cemetery, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old who was reported missing by his family was found dead in a cemetery a day later, according to detectives. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Kenneth Carr, Jr. was last seen by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The next day, Carr's body was found at the Campground Cemetery in Reddick.
Volusia man accused of attacking his mother while high on drugs, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Volusia County deputies said he attacked his mother while high on drugs. Deputies said Dillon Hart had a bad reaction to heroin and hit his mother with a box fan on North Halifax Avenue in Ormond Beach on Saturday morning.
15-year-old boy in Volusia County arrested for online threats
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old boy for making online threats in Port Orange. Jacob Long, 15, was accused of writing messages online, threatening to become the next mass shooter. He stated, “One day my name and face will be all...
WESH
26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officials later said the...
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Daytona Beach for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. See map of location below:. Police say they received several 911...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
villages-news.com
Woman sentenced after trying to run down man with car at Margarita Republic
A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.
Action News Jax
JSO: Man shot, killed near Pine St., possible suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 11000 block of Pine St. JSO reports that around 2;41 a.m., JSO Patrol Officers responded to the area in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located a man in his 30′s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
18-year-old mother found shot and killed in car, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night. Police said that at around 11:20 p.m., a Sanford police officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park, located at 900 West 9th Street, found a vehicle backed into a parking spot, which appeared to be running.
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
‘Infuriating’: 18-year-old mother found shot dead in Florida parking lot, police say
A Florida police officer found a young mother dead in a parking lot while on patrol Friday night, according to police.
Action News Jax
JSO: Body found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Thursday night at approximately 7 p.m., JSO received a 911 call in reference to a person shot at 3600 Ring Lane. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When patrol officers arrived, they found the victim, unidentified...
‘Zero tolerance’: Man accused of climbing through broken window of beachside Volusia County home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was released from custody a week ago is back in jail after Volusia County deputies said he was caught breaking into a home along the beachside following Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said neighbors called them...
Two men shot while driving on Jacksonville's Westside, Sheriff's Office says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. They are currently recovering in the hospital. The men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and interviewed by police there. According to JSO, they told...
Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.
News4Jax.com
Man facing possible death penalty after being convicted in girlfriend’s murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is facing a possible death penalty after being convicted in his girlfriend’s murder. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Eric Jackson shot and killed Nekechena Phillips, 27, when she returned home during the afternoon hours of Dec. 21, 2018. When he shot into the car and killed Phillips, the couple’s three children were in the car, but they were not hit, investigators said.
classiccountry1045.com
Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.
On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
Three Florida Girls Ages 12-13 Charged After Using Forklift To Vandalize Foam Company
Three Florida girls ages 12 to 13 created their own disaster during Tropical Storm Nicole, by vandalizing a foam and insulation company, then running from the building. According to deputies the trio vandalized the Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach and caused $350,000 or
Georgia teen allegedly beat relative to death while visiting family in Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old Georgia man stands accused of fatally beating a family member and battering another while visiting relatives in Florida. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9, deputies responded to Clermont Court in Palm Coast. A 911 caller reportedly told dispatchers that a man who had been attacked showed up at her door.
News4Jax.com
People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
