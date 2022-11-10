ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

WESH

26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officials later said the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Woman sentenced after trying to run down man with car at Margarita Republic

A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot, killed near Pine St., possible suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 11000 block of Pine St. JSO reports that around 2;41 a.m., JSO Patrol Officers responded to the area in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located a man in his 30′s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Body found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Thursday night at approximately 7 p.m., JSO received a 911 call in reference to a person shot at 3600 Ring Lane. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When patrol officers arrived, they found the victim, unidentified...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man facing possible death penalty after being convicted in girlfriend’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is facing a possible death penalty after being convicted in his girlfriend’s murder. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Eric Jackson shot and killed Nekechena Phillips, 27, when she returned home during the afternoon hours of Dec. 21, 2018. When he shot into the car and killed Phillips, the couple’s three children were in the car, but they were not hit, investigators said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.

On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Georgia teen allegedly beat relative to death while visiting family in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old Georgia man stands accused of fatally beating a family member and battering another while visiting relatives in Florida. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9, deputies responded to Clermont Court in Palm Coast. A 911 caller reportedly told dispatchers that a man who had been attacked showed up at her door.
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

